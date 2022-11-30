2022 Kia EV6 and 2023 Telluride win Hispanic Motor Press awards.

EV6 Named EV of the Year; Telluride Crowned SUV of the Year

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Kia EV6 and 2023 Kia Telluride have both been recognized by the Hispanic Motor Press as the best vehicles of the year for Hispanic consumers. At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Hispanic Motor Press named the EV6 as the Best EV of the Year, and crowned the Telluride as the SUV of the Year. The association's jury panel of over 20 Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators, and industry influencers selected winners based off several key factors important to Hispanic consumers.

"To be recognized by the Hispanic Motor Press for two of our vehicles is an honor considering they are an esteemed group of automotive professionals with a unique perspective," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We are honored that our eye-catching designs, cutting edge technology, and commitment to safety are resonating with the Hispanic press and consumers."

The jury panel thoroughly evaluated vehicles on overall design, comfort, safety, economy, handling, performance, functionality, infotainment integration, interior design, environmental impact, driver satisfaction, and price, keeping the Hispanic audience's preferences foremost in their minds.

"Despite competing in a segment that's exploding with several new EV options, the Kia EV6 manages to stand out thanks to its bold design, upscale interior, all-electric range, and tremendous value," said Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, president, Hispanic Motor Press. "The Kia Telluride also continues to reign supreme among SUVs with its luxurious yet boxy exterior design and beautiful cabin space."

The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

