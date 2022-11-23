CLOUDWALK LAUNCHES INFINITEBANK AND AIMS TO GO BEYOND BANKING

By offering a comprehensive solution, the company aims to help even more SMBs.

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudWalk is thrilled to announce a new market positioning for InfinitePay. With InfiniteBank, the company will now offer a full range of banking and payment solutions to more than 300,000 small medium size businesses in Brazil.

SMBs will now have access to InfiniteCard – cards on demand that enable financial automation according to the needs of each business. Furthermore, the card has a 1.5% cashback on every purchase – the best in Brazil, without restrictions or rules. InfiniteCard can also be connected to Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Another new product, InfiniteTap, powered by Tap to Phone technology, turns Android NFC enabled smartphones into POS machines, allowing businesses to accept payments from any contactless card or mobile wallet right from their device.

Presenting solutions that allow decentralized access to banking services through its own blockchain, such as a stablecoin, BRLC (Brazilian Digital Real), InfinitePay has also introduced InfiniteCash, which enables quick loans via smart contracts over the Defi protocol. Loans are calculated and collected based on the receivables of the customer. With this feature, Brazilian entrepreneurs can now access an automated platform, without financial intermediaries.

So, to establish the evolution of the company, it was necessary for the InfinitePay brand to undergo a redesign in order to reflect its new positioning in the market.

BEYOND THE BANK

With InfinitePay's new solutions and deep understanding of businesses, sellers are better able to manage sales. Moreover, the money from sales will be deposited directly into customers' free accounts.

As a main partner for small and medium-sized businesses, InfinitePay offers clients full control over their business, via an app, or a web dashboard.

With the best rate options in the Brazilian market and innovative solutions at the lowest cost, InfinitePay also offers POS machines InfiniteSmart, InfiniteTap, InfiniteLink, free Pix transfers, and e-commerce plugins for some of the best platforms. On every option, the sellers will receive payments for sales within one business day.

The company, which is now the fastest in terms of processing time, has become a complete, competitive financial solution compared to traditional banks, offering customers better security and encrypted transactions.

With its new positioning, CloudWalk targets entrepreneurs with an average ticket of between R$ 8,000 and R$ 50,000.

"In addition to the best rates on the market, we are now able to offer our customers a full range of services. We know the potential of small and medium entrepreneurs and, therefore, we want to make the financial sector more agile and efficient, expanding the market for new users," explains Luis Silva, Founder & CEO.

"We will continue to innovate in order to further benefit our customers through the use of technology," he adds.

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, CloudWalk is a blockchain-based company focused on democratizing the financial ecosystem through the most innovative technologies for SMBs.

As a Unicorn, and with investors such as Valor Capital Group, HIVE Ventures, and Coatue, it has already raised $356.5 million. In addition, CloudWalk has saved its customers more than BRL 2 billion in fees and is present in more than 300,000 customers, located in more than 5,100 cities and towns across Brazil.

Visit the new InfinitePay website: https://infinitepay.io/bank

