ThinkCERCA Launches Core English Language Arts Curriculum

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCERCA launched its new Core ELA Curriculum for grades 6-12, providing a seamless way to implement a comprehensive literacy program through relevant and engaging units that ensure students gain confidence in their ability to navigate the complexities of a rapidly changing world where innovation is the norm.

"We needed a way to address the needs of districts, which were two-fold: accelerate literacy growth and support educators who were taking on a lot of new responsibilities. We knew the first step was student engagement and the second step was ease of use for teachers. So that's what we built-a curriculum that makes ambitious instruction easy for everyone on the team to do," said Eileen Murphy, ThinkCERCA's Founder and CEO.

Each grade level invites students to engage in close reading, analysis and collaboration, formal speaking and listening opportunities, and writing, research, and multimedia portfolio development.

Collaborations with notable organizations such as The Poetry Foundation, Green Our Planet, WBEZ, and others further the curriculum's relatability to students as problem-solvers, leaders, and job-creators of the future – able to consume complex information, think about it critically, and express their own point of view effectively. Ultimately, the curriculum aims for a pedagogy of confidence and empowerment.

In addition to utilizing ThinkCERCA's research-backed framework, already proven to double annual reading growth and increase writing by 20% in 8 weeks, the guiding values in this new curricular design include:

Student engagement

Comprehensive coverage of standards

Ease of implementation

Support for best practices in reading and writing routines

High-quality authentic texts

Deeper learning opportunities

About ThinkCERCA

ThinkCERCA's personalized literacy platform helps educators teach critical thinking skills through close reading and academic writing across subjects. With a research-based framework that teaches students how to construct a cohesive argument, studies show they can achieve an average of two years of reading growth annually.

