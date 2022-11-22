Ex Populus Hires AAA Game Director Alongside Its Acquisition of LAMO, a Fully Phygital PC Game, Augmented Reality Experience, and Toyline

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex Populus, the Web3 gaming ecosystem, has acquired LAMO, an expansive entertainment package that includes a PC game, Augmented Reality Experience, and toy line. LAMO made waves over the past few years as it licensed a slew of top tier gaming streamers to be playable characters in the PC game companion collectible interactive vinyl figures. Ex Populus will tie the mediums together with interoperable Web3 technology.

The addition of the game franchise expands Ex Populus' already impressive portfolio of games. Alongside the acquisition, Ex Populus has brought on Joseph Ganetakos who was previously part of the senior design staff for the Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs franchises (Ubisoft) and a former Game Director at Netease.

"Joseph and Tobias are the perfect leaders to take LAMO to the next level in the Web3 gaming ecosystem. I'm excited to continue to support LAMO and its development well into the future," said Rainer Zheim, co-creator of LAMO

Joseph plans to expand the PC gaming experience into a full kingdom-building multiplayer ARPG set in a fantasy archipelago world, where players interact with a narrative campaign, develop their own islands and participate in both ranked PvP and social events for rewards and prestige. Web3 tech will make it easier for players to take their collectibles and creations with them around the Metaverse.

"As someone who is passionate about onboarding people into world-class entertainment experiences I am looking forward to helping Ex Populus onboard gamers into the Web3 space. I am happy to join this amazing team, who have already shown they are committed to excellence in the game experiences they create," said Joseph Ganetakos, Game Director of LAMO.

"Bringing Joseph onboard to lead the game development of LAMO, along with the amazing creative IP developed by the team at LAMO is a dream come true for Ex Populus and we believe in Web3 as a whole," said Tobias Batton, co-founder and CEO of Ex Populus.

Ex Populus is backed by Animoca, Com2US, CMS, CitizenX and several other prominent game and Web3 investors. The company has sold out multiple collectible drops over the past year including LAMO avatars, Decentralized Autonomous GigaUnits trading card set, and Mike Tyson's Iron Pigeons trading card set alongside Final Form, a trading card management and evolution game available now at https://expopulus.com/games/final-form .

