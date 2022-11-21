InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose Vehicle Window Shield (KXX 355)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I struggled with scraping frost and snow off my vehicle during the frigid winter," said the inventor from Wytheville, Va. "I thought of this idea to eliminate the difficult task of clearing and protecting a vehicle from the elements during the winter and summer months."

He invented WEATHER SHIELD that eliminates the need to manually scrape frost and snow off the front windshield and side windows with this heated product. It will help keep the windows clean, dry and obstruction free while also improving visibility and safe travelling. The device could spare the owner broken fingernails, wet clothes and muscle strains from difficult manual scraping. Additionally, this would also be able to keep the vehicle interior cooler and protected during the hot summer months.

