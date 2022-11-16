FRUIT OF THE LOOM AND MILK BAR LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION, JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

FRUIT OF THE LOOM AND MILK BAR LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION, JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Iconic brands collaborate on apparel and dessert collection inspired by holiday treats to create a feel-good experience for fans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit of the Loom®, the iconic apparel brand has joined forces with beloved New York-based dessert company Milk Bar to release an exclusive apparel and dessert collection just in time for the holidays.

Inspired by iconic season treats, Fruit of the Loom and Milk Bar’s Limited-Edition Holiday Tie-Dye Hoodie with the Peppermint Bark Tie-Dye Pie set is available for presale starting November 17 on MilkBarStore.com. (PRNewswire)

The collection is inspired by iconic seasonal treats, and comes in two curated sets, available for presale exclusively on MilkBarStore.com beginning November 17, 10 a.m. EST for delivery starting December 11, and in select Milk Bar locations nationwide. Blending the best of both brands, the thoughtfully designed line combines desserts with apparel available in sizes S-XXL, with pricing ranging from $80-$85.

"As we write the next chapters for Fruit of the Loom's story, showing up for our fans in unexpected ways that ignite those feel-good moments is what matters the most to us," said Angela Dennison, Vice President of Fruit of the Loom Marketing and Merchandising. "What you wear and eat have the unique power to brighten your day, and this collection puts a delicious twist on a couple of our go-to pieces, allowing our fans to experience both brands in a fun way."

The limited-edition Fruit of the Loom x Milk Bar collection is thoughtfully designed to create a feel-good experience from the moment you put on the one-of-a-kind sweatshirts and take a bite of the custom-designed sweets.

Limited Edition Holiday Tie-Dye Hoodie with the Peppermint Bark Tie-Dye Pie ($85)

Showcases the Fruit of the Loom Eversoft ® Fleece Pullover Hoodie with a unique, limited-edition red tie-dye design. The hoodie is made with Eversoft ® ring-spun fabric to ensure premium softness, wash after wash, and wicks away moisture to keep you feeling comfortable and looking great all day.

The style and comfort of the hoodie pairs perfectly with Milk Bar's Peppermint Tie-Dye Pie – a winter classic flavor combination with a creamy, dreamy Milk Bar spin. A deep chocolate crust is topped with layers of thick vanilla and cocoa caramel, a blanket of fluffy candy cane nougat and topped with a drizzle of chocolate and holiday pretzels.

Limited Edition Holiday Starburst Crew with Raspberry Star Burst Cookie Cake ($80)

Heavily inspired by Milk Bar's Star Burst Cookie and bringing the same premium softness and style, Fruit of the Loom's limited-edition Eversoft ® Fleece Crew Sweatshirt sprinkled with black and red starbursts complements Milk Bar's classic holiday cut out cookie with more seasonal flavor and fun.

The extra-large toasted almond cookie cake comes complete with a spiced cookie crunch base with a deep pocket of seasonal raspberry jam. A peek-a-boo starburst is cut out on the top layer and sprinkled with a generous dusting of powdered sugar.

"A classic hoodie is a lot like a perfect bite of dessert. Its very ease, its cool, seemingly effortless simplicity can rock my confidence and my mood right off the charts," said Milk Bar founder and celebrity chef Christina Tosi. "From soft crewnecks as a kid to the timeless white tees that line my closet today, Fruit of the Loom has been there for so many of my feel-good moments. And now we are bringing the power of dessert and comfort together just in time for the cozy holiday season. I, for one, can't wait to dig in."

For more details on the collaboration, visit Fruit.com. Follow both Fruit of the Loom and Milk Bar to get the latest news about future product drops: @FruitOfTheLoom @milkbarstore

About Fruit of the Loom

At Fruit of the Loom, we've been crafting apparel you can count on for over 170 years. Whether it's sweats, underwear, or anything in between, we work hard ensuring our unique blend of fresh style, quality and comfort is woven into each one of our many pieces of clothing so that you look good and feel good every day. To learn more about Fruit of the Loom, visit Fruit.com.

About Milk Bar

Milk Bar is a dessert shop that's been turning familiar treats upside down since 2008. Founded by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi, Milk Bar first opened its doors in NYC's East Village, and has developed a loyal fanbase in the decade since. Named one of the most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company in 2022, Milk Bar is currently available across 12 bakery locations in NYC, LA, Boston, Washington DC and Las Vegas, ships treats nationwide through an eCommerce care package platform, and most recently launched a line of grocery products, available nationwide in major retailers such as Whole Foods and Target. Milk Bar is also available on demand in various cities across the country in partnership with delivery providers such as DoorDash. For more information, visit milkbarstore.com

Media Contact

edelfruitteam@edelman.com

The Limited-Edition Holiday Starburst Crew with Raspberry Star Burst Cookie Cake set comes complete with a limited-edition Fruit of the Loom Eversoft® Fleece Crew Sweatshirt and Milk Bar’s extra-large toasted almond cookie cake with holiday cut outs. (PRNewswire)

Fruit of the Loom logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fruit of the Loom