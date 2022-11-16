Canon U.S.A., Inc. Joins Forces with TEKLYNX on Label Printer Drivers to Help Enhance Label Design and Printing

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, in collaboration with TEKLYNX International, the global leader in barcode label and RFID software, today announced the development of new TEKLYNX native printer drivers for Canon's on-demand color label printer lineup. These drivers are compatible with Canon's LX-D1300, LX-D5500, and LX-P1300 label printers. With TEKLYNX barcode and label design software, and the new drivers, these Canon label printers are designed to help produce a high volume of labels for production use, speed up the label design process, and allow users to easily create unique, eye-popping, and colorful labels.

"Canon's collaboration with TEKLYNX demonstrates our commitment to our customers, providing companies with the ability to print colorful and vivid labels quickly and efficiently," said Isao "Sammy" Kobayashi, senior vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Customers in a wide range of industries will be able to make good use of the TEKLYNX software with these new drivers."

TEKLYNX created these drivers for a positive user experience. TEKLYNX barcode label design software products – LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, and CODESOFT – will help Canon label printer users maintain their respective brand consistency, with the ability to create preformatted templates which help increase the accuracy of the prints. There is an easy-to-use label design interface, and users can create hundreds of different barcodes along with variable data. Companies using the software will be better equipped to manage on-demand color labeling solutions to help meet customer requests and optimize print output. The Canon label printers, when combined with the TEKLYNX software, can benefit companies in industries such as manufacturing, packaging, retail, wholesale, and transportation/shipping.

"With TEKLYNX barcode label design software, what you see is what you get – our native embedded printer drivers print labels that are extremely accurate to what you see on the screen," said Travis Wayne, product manager, TEKLYNX Americas, Inc. "We are looking forward to having Canon users experience the quality and efficiency this software has to offer."

Availability*

The TEKLYNX barcode and label design software is now available for purchase from authorized TEKLYNX resellers. The new drivers for the Canon label printers are available for download at no additional charge from the TEKLYNX website after purchasing the software.

Canon's LX-D1300, LX-D5500, and LX-P1300 label printers are available for purchase through Canon's authorized resellers.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, and industry compliant with the latest security features. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

