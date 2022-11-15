Simple Green Partners with R-Zero to Improve Indoor Health at Corporate Headquarters

Addition of Biosafety Tech Leader's UV Technology is Part of Simple Green's Commitment to Creating a Healthier Workplace, Long-term

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple Green , a global market leader in environmentally safer cleaning products, today announced the addition of new UV technology at the company's Southern California headquarters to improve indoor air quality and increase employee health, safety, and productivity. In partnership with R-Zero , Simple Green has installed R-Zero's UV air disinfection units throughout 20 indoor spaces across its headquarters building.

R-Zero's Vive (far UV-C) and Beam (upper room UVGI) technology, which use UV-light to neutralize 99.9% of harmful microorganisms in minutes, now provide always-on air and surface disinfection in every shared indoor space throughout Simple Green's Huntington Beach HQ, adding an essential layer of health protection for the company's employees. The addition of disinfection technology is one way offices across the country are re-thinking employee health, safety and in-person collaboration in the workplace.

"Our priority, first and foremost, is the health and safety of our people," said Jeff Hyder, Chief Operations Officer for Simple Green. "We're a social office, and needed a long-term solution that allows us to collaborate safely without requiring masks indefinitely. R-Zero's technology allows us to do just that. Our teams are happy to see how we're prioritizing their well-being in an effective, efficient and sustainable way."

The approach also supports cost savings and sustainability. Less expensive than conventional HEPA solutions, the R-Zero technology supports cost savings and sustainability with 8x cost reduction and 15x greater sustainability than HVAC alone.

"As organizations determine what the "new" office will look like, companies like Simple Green are at the forefront, embracing new technology to make indoor spaces healthier and ensure employees have the level of safety they expect and deserve," said Jennifer Nuckles, CEO of R-Zero. "R-Zero is proud to partner with Simple Green to drive forward their commitment to environmental responsibility and human safety."

Today R-Zero's technology is being used to protect hundreds of thousands of people across North America, including teachers, students, and staff across school campuses, residents and staff in senior care communities, and professional athletes across the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLS. R-Zero is also used by small businesses as well as Fortune 500s to help ensure a safe in-office experience sustainably.

About R-Zero:

R-Zero is the first biosafety technology company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer, healthier, and more productive. Backed by Mayo Clinic and the earliest investors in Google, Amazon, Tesla, and SpaceX, R-Zero is dedicated to developing the most effective and innovative disinfection technologies to reduce the spread of microorganisms in the built environment. Combining space utilization sensor technology, AI, ML, and IoT-connected hardware, R-Zero's intelligent biosafety platform enables organizations to create and maintain healthier indoor environments. Today, the company's sustainable, IoT-enabled disinfection technologies enable safer, healthier indoor spaces for hundreds of thousands of people across both public and private sector organizations without using chemicals. R-Zero's system of connected biosafety technologies provides greater visibility, automation, and even smarter risk reduction within the indoor spaces where people spend their time. Among its investors, R-Zero counts leading venture capital firms DBL Partners , World Innovation Lab , and SOSV / HAX ; and thought leaders from hospitality, sports, commercial real estate, and other industries. For more information, visit www.rzero.com .

