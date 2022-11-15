Precision Optics to Uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market

Trading Under the Ticker "POCI" Expected to Begin on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

GARDNER, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE; PEYED) (NASDAQ: POCI) (the "Company") today announced that the Company has been approved to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"), and that trading on the Nasdaq is expected to begin on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, under the symbol "POCI." The Company's shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB until trading on Nasdaq commences.

The "PEYED" ticker used for Precision Optics shares traded on the OTCQB will seamlessly transition to the new ticker symbol "POCI" on the first day of trading on Nasdaq. Stockholders are not required to take any action as a result of the uplisting.

"Following the strong financial results of the past year, including the record first quarter fiscal 2023 revenues we announced on Monday, we believe the timing is ideal to uplist our shares to the Nasdaq," commented Dr. Joseph Forkey, CEO of Precision Optics. "This uplisting should enhance the visibility of Precision Optics in the capital markets, allowing for increased sponsorship from institutional investors as well as increased liquidity in the trading volume of our stock. We are excited about this significant step forward as a company."

About Precision Optics Corporation

Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Lighthouse Imaging division's electronic imaging expertise and its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION

22 East Broadway

Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338

Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Robert Blum

Phoenix | New York

Telephone: 602-889-9700

peye@lythampartners.com

