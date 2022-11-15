PCF Insurance Enters Wisconsin Market with Acquisition of Milz Health Group

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Milwaukee-based Milz Health Group, a full-service health insurance agency providing coverage to Wisconsin Medicare-eligible individuals and coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

Milz provides affordable health care coverage for individuals through an integrated suite of online services. Offering Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplemental Insurance policies (Medigap plans), and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans (PDP), Milz Health Group uses a unique, proprietary process to design plans with top insurance carriers that are affordable and effective.

"PCF Insurance Agency Partners are deep-rooted, trusted advisors for their clients, and with more than 50 years serving Wisconsin with affordable health coverage, the Milz Health Group team was an ideal partner to expand our presence into that market," said Peter C. Foy, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of PCF Insurance.

The PCF Insurance business model supports and expands on the agency's continued success with its strong market relationships and the efficiencies and economies of scale generated by a shared services approach. PCF Insurance Agency Partners can offer clients enhanced coverage offerings, more competitive pricing, and innovative solutions for protection against even the most unique risks.

Jason Milz, Principal at Milz Health Group, explains that "PCF's entrepreneurial focus opens the door to more growth opportunities while allowing us to continue to be who we are, guided by our core values, which are important to the way we conduct our business."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Milz Health Group

Voted Best Health Insurance Site in Milwaukee in 2021 by Expertise.com, Milz Health Group has over 50 years of experience providing affordable health coverage to individuals. Focusing on Wisconsin Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, Milz's unique process and online services find an affordable, effective plan every time. Milz Health Group represents most national Medicare insurance carriers and several regional companies. Neither Milz Health Group nor its agents are connected with the Federal Medicare program. Learn more at milzhealthgroup.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources to over 3,100 employees throughout the U.S. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space. Learn more at pcfins.com.

