NCCI Releases Multibureau Evaluation of COVID-19--Phase II: Expanded Data on Claim Characteristics and Trends

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI), in collaboration with nine other workers compensation (WC) rating bureaus, has jointly released phase II of COVID-19 and Workers Compensation (WC).

This updated study includes two years of claims data—Accident Years (AY) 2020 and 2021 through year-end 2021.

This updated study includes two years of claims data—Accident Years (AY) 2020 and 2021 through year-end 2021—from the following WC bureaus: California, Delaware, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and NCCI. One result of this effort is the creation of a COVID-19 claims database, which includes a comprehensive view of COVID-19 claim characteristics and trends. The analysis does not include experience from self-insured employers or denial and expense-only claims.

Key findings:

  • This analysis relied on data from 45 jurisdictions, representing $1.1 billion in COVID-19-related losses from about 117,000 claims. The average claim cost during the two-year period was approximately $9,600.
  • On average, COVID-19 claims decreased from 11% of WC lost-time claims reported in AY 2020 to 4% in AY 2021 across the jurisdictions included in the study.
  • Approximately 75% of reported COVID-19 lost-time claims were from the healthcare sector, while that sector only accounts for about 9% of non-COVID-19 lost-time claims.
  • Indemnity-only claims, while uncommon for non-COVID-19 claims, continued to represent the largest share of COVID-19 claims. On average, these claims for lost wages are less costly, accounting for a relatively small share of overall losses.

This updated report confirms significant findings from our 2020 report and includes additional insights on industry sector and accident-quarter metrics. Claim and loss activity varied across jurisdictions, impacting individual states and sectors differently and at varying times. Uncertainties remain about the long-term impact of COVID-19.

Read the full report to learn more.

Save the Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Several independent bureaus and NCCI will host an insightful webinar on information derived from this collaborative study. Register now.

To learn more about long COVID experience and WC, check out a new report from NCCI and Paradigm, Long COVID and Workers Compensation: A First Look.

