MDT Announces AMR Magnetic Sensor Series and Volume Production Launch at Electronica

MUNICH and SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading manufacturer of magnetic sensors specializing in AMR (anisotropic magnetoresistance) and TMR (tunneling magnetoresistance) technologies, has announced the full line-ups and the volume production launch of AMR magnetic sensors at Electronica and Electronica South China. MDT's AMR sensor portfolio includes AMR angle sensors, AMR magnetic scale sensors, AMR linear sensors, and AMR switch sensors. They are mature products that have been supplied to and qualified by select volume customers for several years.

MDT launches AMR sensor production. In-house high-capacity MR sensor fab ensures fast delivery, lead time in 8 weeks.

MDT's AMR sensor portfolio complements its TMR sensor offerings with high precision, large air-gap tolerance, high immunity to noise and interference for rotary encoders, linear displacement sensors, and motor control. They also provide alternatives for existing AMR sensors on the market, in applications of weak magnetic field sensing, pneumatic cylinder position switches, and utility meters, with improved cost-competitiveness.

MDT fully owns its advanced magnetic sensor fab that can support AMR and TMR sensor production with an annual capacity in billions of units. MDT's consolidated supply chain has ensured its customers uninterrupted production and on-time delivery that have not been affected by the global chip supply shortage. With highly optimized designs and streamlined fabrication processes, MDT's AMR sensors are expected to meet even tighter delivery schedules. Most AMR sensors can be supplied in large quantities within eight weeks.

MDT will showcase AMR/TMR sensors at Electronica (booth-B3.543/2, Nov.15-18, Munich) and Electronica South China (hall2-2F46, Nov.15-17, Shenzhen) with featured AMR sensors including:

AMR magnetic scale sensors: off-shaft measurement for linear and rotary magnetic scales with 2mm ( AMR4020 ) and 5mm ( AMR4050 ) pole-pitch, high precision, large air-gap, and excellent noise immunity

AMR angle sensors: on-shaft high-precision measurement, pin-compatible with existing products ( AMR3013P ), compact LGA package ( AMR3003L AMR3008 ), digital outputs ( AMR3108AP ), general-purpose on-shaft/off-shaft measurement ( AMR4100

100pT /rtHz@1Hz ( AMR linear sensors: outstanding noise performance vs. existing products, picoTesla ultra-low noise at/rtHz@1Hz ( AMR2501 ), ideally suited for geomagnetic sensing and precision measurement of weak magnetic field

AMR switch sensors: 360° magnetic field detection ( AMR1320 ), offering a low-cost tamper detection solution for utility meters including water meters, gas meters and electricity meters

About MDT

MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost AMR and TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

