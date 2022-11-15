FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND COMMUNITY PLATFORM, LOCKERVERSE, ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL LAUNCH

Collaborations with Bronny and Bryce James, CJ Stroud, Blue the Great, Chase B, Morehouse College and more

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lockerverse announces the official launch of the first-of-its-kind community platform and cultural hub for the future of the internet. The platform enables iconic and emerging athletes, entertainers, artists, designers, and brands to tell culture-defining stories and provides their fans exclusive access to merchandise, digital and IRL experiences, content, gaming, and community. Go to lockerverse.com for more information.

Lockerverse has partnered with award-winning athletes, entertainers, artists, designers, and brands, including; Morehouse College; Bronny and Bryce James; Ohio State University football stars CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba; University of Memphis Basketball Coach Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway; culture-shaping artists Blue the Great, Bianca Pastel, and Chaka; McDonald's All-American basketball players enrolled at Duke University, UCLA, Baylor University, the University of Arkansas, and the University of Texas; and Grammy Award-winning artist Chris Perez, super producers Mr. Lee and Chase B, and other music industry icons with unreleased tracks and EPs featuring Nipsey Hussle, Pimp C, and DJ Screw that will be released exclusively via the Lockerverse platform, to name a few.

Lockerverse's first featured collaboration is with potential 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud. Super producer Chase B, chart-topping singer-songwriter Luis R. Conriquez, and culture-defining artists the Infamous Chaka and Bianca Pastel will also drop their first Lockerverse collections in the upcoming months. The most engaged and loyal fans will receive exclusive access to merch, performances and other events, unreleased music, collaboration opportunities, and tickets to games and concerts.

Lockerverse was founded by three Black and Hispanic men—William A.I. "Trey" McDonald, James Carlos McFall, and Marcus Rance—who met during their undergraduate years at Stanford University. Together, the founders have a diverse background in technology, business, and law, and have worked with or represented some of the most well-known and innovative names in media, sports, entertainment, and tech.

Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and art enthusiast, Savannah James, is a member of the founding team. Lockerverse's mission of fostering community, highlighting diverse talent and their stories, and empowering creators and their fans deeply resonated with Savannah.

"I'm excited to collaborate with Trey, James, Marcus, and my sons Bronny and Bryce to create a platform that links various communities to new technologies," said James. "Lockerverse aligns with my love of culture, sportsmanship, and community. This network will help up-and-coming cultural icons grow and build wealth on their terms."

Lockerverse is one of six companies selected to participate in the 2022 Disney Accelerator, a business development program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world. The Disney Accelerator celebrated its four-month program with a Demo Day on November 10, 2022, at The Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, CA, where it was announced that Lockerverse is working with ESPN to launch a free digital collectible of the Celebration Bowl Trophy, to be exclusively first offered at the Celebration Bowl on December 17 in Atlanta.

