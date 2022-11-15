Conagra Brands Recognizes Seventeen Facilities Achieving 90 Percent Waste Diversion as Zero Waste Champions

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of America Recycles Day, Conagra Brands is honoring its employees who are keeping materials out of landfills through impactful recycling and waste reduction measures. Seventeen Conagra facilities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico have been awarded Zero Waste Champion status for diverting more than 90 percent of waste materials that would have otherwise been sent to landfills. In fiscal year 2022, these 17 facilities diverted more than 183,000 tons of waste for more beneficial uses through recycling, product donations to bolster food supplies at area food banks, use as animal feed, energy generation, or land applications to improve soil quality.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies.

Conagra emphasizes a systematic and strategic approach to reduce the amount of waste its facilities generate to maximize the use of resources for the future. Conagra began the Zero Waste Champion program more than 10 years ago to recognize facilities that have employed environmentally responsible practices to avoid waste, which helps preserve natural resources, combat pollution, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

"This achievement is testament to our employees who are using eco-conscious and innovative recycling solutions to help reduce waste in our facilities," said Ale Eboli, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer at Conagra Brands. "I am proud to honor our Zero Waste Champion facilities who are leading the company's efforts to nourish the planet and reduce waste at the source."

This year's honorees include frozen, snacks, international, and grocery manufacturing facilities. The 2022 Zero Waste Champion facilities are:

Brookston, Indiana

Centralia, Illinois

Dresden, Ontario

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Hamburg, Iowa

Irapuato, Mexico

Kent, Washington

Lake View, Iowa

Lincoln, Nebraska

Louisville, Kentucky

Mankato, Minnesota

Maple Grove, Minnesota

Menomonie, Wisconsin

Oakdale, California

Richmond, British Columbia

Saint Elmo, Illinois

Waseca, Minnesota

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

