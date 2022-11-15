CAPX Surpasses $1 Billion in Transaction Volume. Digital Platform That Connects Middle-Market Borrowers with Lenders Realizes Monthly Deal Flow of $100 Million

CAPX Surpasses $1 Billion in Transaction Volume. Digital Platform That Connects Middle-Market Borrowers with Lenders Realizes Monthly Deal Flow of $100 Million

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPX—the end-to-end digital marketplace that connects middle-market borrowers with bank and non-bank lenders—has surpassed $1 billion in total transaction volume. In the month of October, CAPX realized $100 million in transaction volume, and is on track to match that same amount in November.

CAPX is compensated solely by lenders when the deal closes, making the platform a no-risk solution for borrowers.

CAPX instantly scales lender outreach, connecting middle-market borrowers with banks and direct lenders across the country. CAPX's proprietary algorithms match borrower deal attributes with lender risk preferences, ensuring connections with only the most appropriate lenders, saving both parties hours of diligence time.

Unlike similar services, CAPX does not charge borrowers any fees whatsoever. CAPX is compensated solely by lenders when the deal closes, making the platform a no-risk solution for borrowers looking to instantly scale their lender outreach and ensure the most favorable terms and lowest cost of capital.

Sourcing commercial loans is a manual, sequential, and inefficient process. By digitizing originations, CAPX saves borrowers from lengthy diligence processes and higher costs of capital. Borrowers simply upload their deal information into the CAPX platform, and immediately identify their debt capacity preferred loan structure. A CAPX-generated teaser is distributed to lenders approved by the borrower, and term sheets are received quickly and seamlessly.

Average time to first term sheet on the CAPX platform = 4 business days.

"We love the platform. It saved us countless hours of meetings by having lenders all

over the country compete for our business. I would definitely use CAPX again: It is

an excellent tool that is turning the legacy lending business on its head."

Linn Shaw

CFO of KP Aviation

Bank and non-bank lenders like PNC, CIT, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock and over 60 national, regional and local capital providers rely on the CAPX platform to source middle-market deals.

CAPX provides a better way to access capital. For more information, please visit www.capx.io.

To speak with one of our debt experts and learn more about the platform, please schedule a time here.

View original content:

SOURCE CAPX