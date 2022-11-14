W.K. Kellogg Foundation Launches Global Fellows Network to Make Transformative Change for Children and Families

Network features more than 1,100 leaders from around the world

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) announced the launch of its Global Fellows Network (GFN), a community of change agents, thought leaders and influencers from more than 40 countries who are working to transform systems, policies and practices that create conditions for thriving children, working families and equitable communities.

The Global Fellows Network includes more than 1,100 leaders who are associated with signature WKKF fellowship programs – past and present — across the United States, Southern Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. The network is the living legacy of WKKF Founder Will Keith Kellogg who said, "I'll invest my money in people."

"We need to empower and connect leaders who are acting boldly to support our children and families and those most impacted by the inequities in our communities," said La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the Kellogg Foundation. "Our children deserve to have leaders who look like them, who have similar lived experiences and who prioritize creating a pathway for their dreams to become their realities."

The Global Fellows Network will offer:

Connection between members and with the foundation to share ideas, resources and inspiration.

Collaboration and continuous learning, as well as the chance to engage in multi-generational and cross-cultural partnerships.

Action—with and independent from WKKF—on important issues impacting communities around the world.

The Global Fellows Network will offer members a programming and learning series, in-person and virtual conferences, affinity group conversations and informal gatherings, coffee chats and reunions in a hybrid environment.

"Each of our fellows has unique gifts, skills and talents that when shared and leveraged can help us collectively address the inequities facing our communities globally," said Paul Martinez, chief leadership and human capital strategist for the foundation.

The Global Fellows Network includes leaders from 17 signature programs supported by WKKF since 1980; fellows who were part of those programs are encouraged to join the network.

Over the past two years, WKKF engaged with members to design the network, including how to build upon the foundation's mission to create lasting, transformational change for children and families through its commitment to racial equity and racial healing, community engagement and leadership development. Fellows participated in focus groups, meet-and-greets, coffee chats and virtual class reunions. Their input informed—and will continue to inform—the network's principles, programming and brand.

The foundation's current signature leadership program in the United States is the Community Leadership Network (CLN). CLN is offered through the Center for Creative Leadership and supports local leaders to connect, grow and lead transformational change toward a more equitable society. As leaders graduate from CLN, they will now join the Global Fellows Network. About 80 fellows graduated from CLN in 2021 and applications for the next CLN fellowship will be available in 2023.

The announcement of the Global Fellows Network underscores the importance of addressing racial equity at all levels to ensure children and families are living in equitable communities where they can thrive. Just last month, WKKF announced the five awardees of its Racial Equity 2030 challenge, a $90 million commitment to fund bold solutions that address racial equity globally.

For more information about the Global Fellows Network, visit globalfellowsnetwork.org.

About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.

The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti. For more information, visit www.wkkf.org.

