OCEANIA CRUISES TO LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE RUM AND WHISKY PROGRAM IN 2023

New Offerings Feature The Macallan Diamond Bar Cart, Brugal 1888 Rum and Tea Mixology Classes, and More

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, will debut a series of innovative rum and whisky programs across its fleet in 2023. The experiences will feature an extensive collection of The Macallan's iconic expressions via The Macallan Diamond Bar Cart, a flight program, chocolate pairings and more, while Brugal 1888 Doblemente Añejado Rum will be featured in a new Tea at Sea mixology class and a wide selection of newly crafted ice cream cocktails.

Oceania Cruises Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oceania Cruises) (PRNewswire)

"At Oceania Cruises, we are continually evolving, elevating, and enhancing our product," said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. "With food and beverage at our core, our focus remains steady on delivering guests The Finest Cuisine at Sea."

"These new rum and whisky programs come on the heels of the recently announced elevated bar program aboard Vista, debuting May 20, 2023," said Daniela Oancea, Corporate Beverage Manager of Oceania Cruises. "Across the fleet we have been working on a number of innovative concepts tapping into current mixology trends that will modernize and enhance our sailings. We know this partnership with Edrington spirits company will be an exciting addition on board."

The Macallan Experiences

Leaning into the popularity of The Macallan's single malt whiskies on board, Oceania Cruises is launching a series of experiences taking the brand to new heights.

The Macallan Diamond Bar Cart invites guests to discover The Macallan in an engaging way. The mobile bar cart will feature iconic expressions as well as exclusive offerings like The Macallan Smoker, which brings theater and ritual to smoking cocktails by utilizing flavor blasters to infuse the drink.

The Macallan Flight Program takes guests on a journey of flavor and discovery exploring what makes The Macallan the most valuable single malt whisky in the world. This opportunity to gain an understanding of the unique, complex flavors will be available in group or individual tasting experiences.

The Macallan Chocolate Pairing will be a decadent pairing of guests' choosing including: Macallan Quest & Milk Chocolate, Macallan Lumina & Chocolate Truffles with Fruit, Macallan Terra & White Chocolate, and Macallan Enigma & Dark Chocolate.

Brugal 1888 Doblemente Añejado Rum Offerings

The Edrington partnership also brings aboard entertaining and educational mixology experiences for guests featuring Brugal 1888 Doblemente Añejado Rum.

Brugal Rum & Tea at Sea will teach guests about the history of pairing rum and tea since the 17th century while providing them a hands-on mixology experience to mix, match, and taste-test a series of complementary flavors. A number of Tea Pairings – from aperitivo-style pre-meal cocktails to highball light and sparkling cocktails – will also be available at bars on board.

Nearly Neat Serving Cart with Brugal 1888 is a concept designed to bring a sophisticated alternative to traditional cocktails with an exclusive Nearly Neat menu featuring Brugal 1888 in The Chocolate Orange, The Night Cap, The Solstice, and The Reviver.

Ice Cream and Brugal Cocktails will be available at pools, restaurants, and lounges for guests to cool off with a decadent treat. This latest trend in specialty cocktails brings a sweet twist to popular favorites such as an espresso martini, caramel milkshake, and Aperol spritz.

Vista 's Innovative Mixology Program

The new fleetwide Macallan and Brugal offerings are in addition to the innovative bar program aboard the 1,200-guest Vista debuting May 20, 2023. Vista, the first of the brand's all-new Allura Class ships, will feature the latest cocktail-crafting trends and techniques such as flavored smoke bubbles, an extensive selection of low- and no-sugar wines, and zero-proof cocktails, plus Negronis aged in wooden barrels and specialty beverage carts like the Bubbly Bar and Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar. Guests will also be able to partake in pairing experiences including a Moët & Chandon Champagne three-course pairing, sommelier-guided lunches with wine pairings, and the signature Oceania Cruises Dom Pérignon experience alongside a six-course tasting menu.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has a second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 29 ships with over 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to approximately 500 destinations worldwide. The Company has eight additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising approximately 20,000 berths.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oceania Cruises