Newtopia and Eastern Health Improve Outcomes for Individuals Living with Type 2 Diabetes

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled whole health platform creating sustainable habits that prevent, slow and reverse chronic disease, today announced the presentation of the evaluation of outcomes at Canada's most highly anticipated diabetes-related conference. The results are from a joint, value-based innovation trial with Eastern Health being tested with the goal to reduce the significant diabetes burden in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The trial itself evolved out of Eastern Health's recognition of the need to improve health outcomes for approximately 30% of the population - nearly 175,000 Newfoundland and Labrador residents - who live with, or are at risk of, developing diabetes. Using Newtopia's personalized lifestyle and habit change platform, participants in the trial in Newfoundland and Labrador received 1:1 dedicated health coaching delivered virtually.

Weight loss trends among participants showed a decrease from baseline of 3.5% of body weight at 6 months and 6.4% at 10 months. What's more, among participants with two or more A1c test results, A1c declined by an average of 0.5, and 1.1 for those with an initial A1c of 9.0 or above. While the trial results are impressive, the engagement levels of 81% among participants, whose average age is 60-years-old, further highlights the successful outcomes that flow from Newtopia's humans-helping-humans approach amplified by technology.

"These results are especially encouraging given the number of people in Newfoundland and Labrador who have diabetes," said Judy O'Keefe, Vice President of Clinical Services, Eastern Health. "Eastern Health is always interested in innovative products and solutions that have the potential of improving the health of our patients, clients and residents. This trial has shown the success we can have when patients are directly involved in their own care and from the comfort of their own home. It is also an example of the success of providing primary health care that is preventative and patient-centered."

"As a Canadian-founded health tech leader, we value our collaboration with Eastern Health and are delighted to see Canadians benefiting from our habit change innovation to prevent, reverse and slow chronic disease," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia. "In addition to the compelling engagement and clinical outcomes, we are pleased to see Eastern Health lead innovation in both slowing and reversing type-2 diabetes and value-based contracting. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Eastern Health, thereby delivering better diabetes health outcomes to even more of the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, and in time across Canada."

These pilot results are also consistent with Newtopia's recent receipt of the highest Full-Plus recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for delivering a proven, highly effective alternative diabetes prevention program.

Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com , LinkedIn or Twitter .

Eastern Health is the largest, integrated health authority in Newfoundland and Labrador employing approximately 13,000 dedicated employees, over 700 medical staff, and is supported by hundreds of volunteers, including members of numerous auxiliaries and fundraising foundations. With an annual budget of approximately $1.7 billion, the authority offers the full continuum of health and community services including public health, long-term care, community services, hospital care and unique provincial programs and services. Serving a population of over 300,000, Eastern Health's geographic boundaries extend west from St. John's to Port Blandford including all communities on the Avalon, Burin and Bonavista Peninsulas.

