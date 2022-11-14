High-Voltage Transmission Grid Critical to Meeting Electric Vehicle Charging Demands, First-in-the-Nation Study Finds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/National Grid) (PRNewswire)

Key Highlights

Analysis of fast-charging needs provides blueprint to ready the grid along major highways

Mapping long-term charging demand will avoid duplicate infrastructure investments

Interconnecting highway charging sites to high-capacity lines can meet demand

Electric vehicle (EV) charging needs along Massachusetts and New York highways will require interconnection to high-capacity transmission lines in the next decade, finds a first-in-the-nation study released today. The Electric Highways Study provides a blueprint for the strategic buildout of fast-charging sites along highway corridors to meet an upcoming surge in demand from the electrification of passenger vehicles and commercial trucks.

EV adoption is expected to accelerate nationwide due to market forces and federal policy changes, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. At the state level, New York's adoption of the Advanced Clean Cars II regulation and Massachusetts' passage of "An Act Driving Clean Energy and Offshore Wind" will ban the sale of gas-only passenger vehicles by 2035.

National Grid and leading transportation analytics organizations CALSTART, RMI, Geotab, and Stable Auto, conducted the analysis to provide new insight into the future of EV highway charging in New York and Massachusetts and to better understand the impact of this transition on the grid.

The Electric Highways Study can help utilities and policymakers make smarter decisions about electric grid interconnections and infrastructure, avoiding repeated upgrades and ensuring grid readiness does not hinder the clean energy transition.

"This kind of holistic, long-term infrastructure planning will be critical to delivering a clean energy transition as efficiently as possible," said Brian Gemmell, Chief Operating Officer NY Electric, National Grid. "We have a responsibility to make smart investments that get it right the first time and to make sure the electricity is there when drivers need it. This study will help us do that."

EV Fast-Charging Site Demand

The study examined current traffic patterns and expected charger use to forecast charging demand at 71 highway sites across New York and Massachusetts. The analysis included relevant electric vehicle sales goals and mandates in National Grid's home states — considering scenarios where all light-duty vehicle sales are electric by 2035 and all medium-and heavy-duty vehicle (MHDV) sales are electric by 2045.

According to the findings, in 10 years more than a quarter of sites studied will require the same amount of power as an outdoor sports stadium to meet charging demand, with some requiring the same power as a small town within the next two decades.

Existing transmission lines, which often mirror highway routes, provide a ready-made solution if highway charging sites can "plug-in" to the high-voltage transmission grid. Strategically future-proofing high-traffic sites will allow states to accelerate cost-effective charging deployment.

"As EV technology matures to suit more duty cycles, electrifying locations along major highways will be critical to ensuring a zero-emission transportation future, from passenger cars to long-haul trucks," said Ben Mandel, Senior Director for the Northeast Region, CALSTART. "Our study with National Grid and partners provides the clear insights policymakers will need to support an equitable and cost-efficient buildout of fast charging at the scale needed to meet the EV adoption targets in place for New York and Massachusetts."

"The Inflation Reduction Act will close the cost gap between diesel and electric trucks and create a surge of demand from buyers and investment from suppliers in the near future," said Dave Mullaney, Principal - Carbon Free Transportation, RMI. "The biggest challenge to deploying those electric trucks will be finding the power to charge them. This study takes the first steps to overcoming that barrier and serves as a roadmap for the rest of the country to follow."

"Sufficient highway charging infrastructure for light-duty vehicles is paramount to mass EV adoption in the US," says Stable co-founder and CEO Rohan Puri. "Stable's predictive models use millions of geospatial data points mapped with true utilization rates from thousands of chargers operating today to help understand today's demand and how it will grow. Forecasting future power needs informs planning and allows for the strategic deployment of charging infrastructure while maintaining a strong electric grid."

"Sustainability is core to our purpose at Geotab, and data intelligence is key to the transformative decision making needed for the future of our planet. We are thrilled to bring Geotab ITS origin and destination data insights to support National Grid, CALSTART, and RMI, and help inform the future of highway fast-charging in New York and Massachusetts," said Nate Veeh, Sr. Business Development Manager, ITS at Geotab. "Geotab ITS medium- and heavy-duty truck data was used at an aggregate level to help the teams better understand travel and stopping behaviors in order to pinpoint optimal areas for future charging infrastructure."

To read the Electric Highways Study and learn more about the future of EV fast charging, visit nationalgrid.com/us/EVhighway

To learn more about National Grid programs which have already supported the installation of over 4,600 chargers in New York and Massachusetts, visit the EV Charging pages for New York and Massachusetts.

About CALSTART

A national nonprofit consortium with offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado, California, Washington, D.C., central Europe and partners world-wide, CALSTART works with 300+ member company and agency innovators to build a prosperous, efficient and clean high-tech transportation industry. We knock down barriers to modernization and the adoption of clean vehicles. CALSTART is changing transportation for good.

About RMI

RMI is an independent nonprofit founded in 1982 that transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all. We work in the world's most critical geographies and engage businesses, policymakers, communities, and NGOs to identify and scale energy system interventions that will cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; Oakland, California; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing. More information on RMI can be found at rmi.org or follow us on Twitter @RockyMtnInst.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

About Stable Auto

Stable accelerates investments in EV infrastructure by making them predictable and effective, paving the way for EV adoption in every corner of the globe. Stable's enterprise software platform–powered by comprehensive datasets from thousands of EV chargers across the United States and precision machine learning–solved a major roadblock to widespread EV adoption, demonstrating for the first time that not only can EV charging be predicted, it can be improved by carefully optimizing energy rates, equipment size, and location. Now, anyone can make informed decisions about EV infrastructure before chargers are even installed, to make multi-million-dollar investments profitable and improve the chances of a more sustainable future for transportation. Stable is currently working with major utilities, charging networks, banks, and infrastructure developers across the U.S. http://stable.auto .

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website , follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find our photos on Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Grid