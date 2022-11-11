Kognito Launches Simulation Focused on Recognizing Signs of Child Abuse, Neglect & Human Trafficking

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kognito, an experiential learning company announced the release of Protecting our Youth, a new simulation for PK-12 educators and administrators as well as college faculty and staff. This interactive simulation gives educators the skills and knowledge to recognize child abuse, neglect & human trafficking as well as make the appropriate referral for support.

The CDC states that at least 1 in 7 children experience neglect or abuse annually in the U.S. In 2020 it was estimated that 1,750 children died because of abuse1. Research has demonstrated that if a child has a trusted adult to confide in, that they are more likely to report abuse and be connected to support. Kognito's simulation employs conversation strategies to promote trusted connections, help-seeking, reporting, and referral to appropriate resources.

"Protecting Our Youth has been developed in collaboration with experts. It helps the learner hone the skills critical for identifying, approaching, and referring students whom they believe have been impacted by abuse, neglect, or human trafficking." Nadia Stamp, Product Manager, Kognito.

For college faculty and staff this simulation can be found as an optional lesson within Kognito's existing Sexual Misconduct Prevention for Faculty & Staff. This type of training is often an annual requirement for those working with minors and is state-mandated.

To learn more visit www.kognito.com.

