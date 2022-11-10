THX Ltd. and India's Leading Audio Brand, boAt, Enter Strategic Partnership to Deliver Quality Mobile Audio Entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THX Ltd., world-class high-fidelity audio and video tuning, certification, and technology company, and boAt, India's leading audio earwear brand today announced they have reached a strategic agreement for boAt's next generation earbuds and headphones to be Tuned by THX™. The agreement includes boAt products to be Tuned by THX for stereo audio acoustics as well as 3D spatial audio acoustics. boAt aims to offer wide-ranging, high-quality, and lifestyle-focused consumer products, and the first set of boAt products under this partnership, namely Rockerz 378, Immortal 1300, and the Airdopes 458, are expected to be exclusively available in India in the first quarter of 2023.

boAt earbuds are to be Tuned by THX for stereo audio acoustics as well as 3D spatial audio acoustics.

With boAt's deep industry expertise and track record combined with a market leadership position, the new Tuned by THX™ boAt products aim to offer high quality and aspirational lifestyle-focused consumer products at accessible price points. The THX team has been working closely with 'boAt Labs,' the in-house research and development team at boAt, to customize and consult on product design specifically for the Indian consumer.

Tuned by THX™ products are expertly calibrated by THX audio engineers to compliment the performance of the specific boAt devices. boAt products are Tuned by THX when "Beast mode" is activated. This provides consumers a quality out-of-the-box listening experience, tuned to audio standard targets used by professional content creators. THX provides custom fidelity improvements and balanced reproduction, tuning to the THX optimal frequency response curve which leads to optimized immersive listening.

Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Imagine Marketing Limited, boAt parent company, said, "boAt has always endeavoured to expand its community of boAtheads by offering high-quality aspirational lifestyle-focused products to deliver pristine sonic experiences every single time. This partnership will help us enhance entertainment experiences offered by boAt products. boAt products working in tandem with THX audio engineering will certainly elevate our boAtheads' aural experience and bring us one step closer to offering studio quality output."

"We are in the business of providing the best listening experiences available today to consumers worldwide," said Jason Fiber, chief executive officer, THX Ltd. "Joining forces with boAt to offer products that are Tuned by THX is an honor for us and is certainly aligned with our mission. India is an important global market, and boAt is the leading audio brand in the country providing superior entertainment experiences."

About THX Ltd.

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist's vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAA™ audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics.

About Imagine Marketing Limited (Parent company of boAt)

Established in 2013 by Aman Gupta & Sameer Mehta, Imagine Marketing Ltd. offers a product portfolio ranging from audio gear, smart wearables, personal grooming, mobile accessories, and much more. Under the Imagine umbrella, boAt came to life and was able to disrupt the industry to become the #1 wearable brand in the country. boAt's portfolio offers well-designed, innovative, and distinctive fashionable lifestyle-oriented products at attractive price points targeted at a young and widely addressable audience within India. Furthermore, with a massive cultural shift towards DIY post covid, Imagine Marketing Ltd. forayed into personal care appliances and introduced MISFIT, a self-care and grooming brand with the motto 'Never Fit In', the brand is aimed at addressing gender stigma through a colourful brand vision and bold conversations. In 2020, Imagine Marketing also acquired RedGear, a gaming accessory brand that deals in gaming keyboards, mice, gamepads, and headphones. RedGear aims to bring gaming to the masses and support the ones who wish to turn their passion into their profession. Imagine Marketing has associated itself with global names such as Qualcomm and Dolby to innovate their products and is backed by Warburg Pincus, a global private equity fund, Malabar Investments and Fireside Ventures. The company currently has offices across Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru.

THX, the THX Logo, and Tuned by THX are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

