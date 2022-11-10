MemVerge Unveils First Software-Defined CXL Memory Applications to Support 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors

Memory Viewer and Memory Machine software run on 4th generation AMD EPYC processors supporting CXL 1.1+ to deliver memory that can be dynamically pooled, tiered, and shared

MILPITAS, Calif.

,

Nov. 10, 2022

/PRNewswire/ --

MemVerge

®, pioneers of Big Memory software, today announced the company has developed software-defined Compute Express Link (CXL) memory management products that run on 4

th

Gen

AMD EPYC

processors featuring support for CXL 1.1+ specifications. AMD has a long history of x86 firsts, and the innovation continues in the 4

th

Gen

AMD EPYC

processors with CXL1.1+ memory expansion to help support the demand for ever larger in-memory workload capacity.

MemVerge Logo (PRNewsfoto/MemVerge) (PRNewswire)

MemVerge CXL software enables memory to be be dynamically pooled, tiered, and shared.

"Building on the record-breaking performance of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, the latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors help our customers achieve better business outcomes faster and address their most ambitious energy efficiency goals. Our new 'Zen 4' architecture is optimized for modern workloads and delivers the core density, memory bandwidth and sophisticated security features customers demand," said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD.

Memory Viewer software from MemVerge represents a new class of application-aware memory tools which adds the capability to see how existing workloads are using their memory. Organizations can then determine the most cost-effective and performant way to expand DDR and CXL memory on new servers with 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors. Download Memory Viewer free.

Memory Machine™ Cloud Edition software from MemVerge adds the ability to provide transparent access to a pool of DDR and CXL memory, dynamically placing the hottest data in the fastest tier, and guaranteeing quality of service to the most business-critical workloads running on 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors.

According to Charles Fan, CEO and co-founder of MemVerge, "4th Gen AMD EPYC processors and MemVerge software form a solid CXL platform capable of providing memory-intensive applications with transparent access to tiered memory fabrics and advanced memory services."

About MemVerge

MemVerge is pioneering Big Memory Computing in the cloud and on CXL for big data that needs to be processed quickly. The company's Memory Machine™ product is the industry's first commercial memory virtualization software, and introduced the world to memory tiering, pooling, and snapshot-based, in-memory data management. MemVerge is the only company to win both Editor's Choice and People's Choice awards at Bio-IT World. Bioinformaticians at leading organizations such as Analytical Biosciences, Penn State University, SeekGene, and TGen are using Memory Machine software to accelerate time-to-discovery and increase application availability to unlock important new scientific breakthroughs. Learn more about MemVerge, Memory Machine, and CXL by visiting www.memverge.com.

Media Contacts:

Steve Sturgeon

MemVerge

steve.sturgeon@memverge.com

858.472.5669

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MemVerge