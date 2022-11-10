Insurance Veteran George Kotsiopoulos Joins Resilience as EVP Global Head of Distribution & Strategy

Industry leader joins from Aspen Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience is rewriting the rules of how cyber risk is assessed, measured, and managed to help solve security and insurance challenges for enterprises at scale. Critical to this effort are Resilience's broker partners, who help clients think holistically about their cyber risk. To support and grow these relationships, Resilience is pleased to announce that George Kotsiopoulos has joined the company as the EVP, Global Head of Distribution and Strategy. Kotsiopoulos' role is critical as Resilience accelerates growth in the U.S. and expands to new markets in Canada, the U.K., and Europe. He succeeds Tom Gamble who passed away earlier this year.

Kotsiopoulos will lead a new role for Resilience, focusing on both distribution and strategy as the company builds out its Cyber Resilience Platform, launched earlier this year. He brings extensive experience in the market, most recently serving as the Head of U.S. Distribution and Senior Vice President of Broker Distribution at Aspen Insurance Group for the past eight years. At Aspen, Kotsiopoulos led broker relationships nationally for all product lines, accounting for billions of dollars in U.S. GWP. Responsible for all U.S. broker appointments, he utilized advanced brokerage data analytics to grow deep executive-level relationships with national partners working with insurance, reinsurance, and capital markets to build solutions for clients. Prior to Aspen, Kotsiopoulos held senior underwriting positions at Zurich and AIG focusing on large U.S. national accounts.

"This is a critical time for enterprises as they face not only more complex risks, but increasing economic uncertainty," said Resilience CEO Vishaal "V8" Hariprasad. "George knows how important brokers are to helping our clients build strategies for risk transfer and has the experience to help us expand our global Cyber Resilience mission. He is joining at the right time to help us take this company to the next level."

"George is an amazing addition to the team and brings critical expertise in broker analytics and building strong global senior broker relationships, directly relevant to accelerating our growth in the near and future term," said Mario Vitale, President, Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions. "His strong team fit with Resilience and his extensive experience fostering broker distribution will be vital to supporting our partners, building out our strategy, and expanding our Cyber Resilience Platform globally."

"Resilience is a unique opportunity to build something truly revolutionary in the market. The need for a cyber resilience solution that builds out technical visibility, holistic cyber hygiene, and tailored risk transfer is a huge gap in the market today," said Kotsiopoulos. "The collective industry - along with private enterprise, the security sector, and various government and public entities - are trying to solve the problem of cyber risk. Joining Resilience is a chance to build a truly rewarding company. I am excited to accelerate our growth and empower our broker partners to bring the best possible solutions to clients."

Kotsiopoulos holds property and casualty, surplus lines and intermediary brokerage licenses. He will report to Mario Vitale based in Resilience's New York City offices.

About Resilience

Resilience is the next-generation cyber risk company that's on a mission to help make the world cyber resilient.

Founded in 2016 by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities, augmented by prominent leaders and innovators from the insurance and technology industries, the privately-held firm is rewriting the rules of how cyber risk is assessed and managed for middle to large market enterprises. Rooted in decades of experience, Resilience helps financial, risk, and information security leaders continuously improve their organizations' cyber resilience by connecting cyber insurance coverage with advanced cybersecurity visibility and a shared plan to reinforce actionable cyber hygiene.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience's team is globally dispersed, with offices in New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Toronto, and London. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agency and security services through its expert security team.

For more information, visit us at www.cyberresilience.com

