Hamad International Airport Officially Unveils Impressive Expansion Project

HIA introduces the all-new ORCHARD, a masterpiece garden at the centre of the airport

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamad International Airport (HIA) officially unveils its impressive airport expansion project to the world, enriching passengers' experiences and transforming HIA into an extraordinary destination where any journey is worthwhile.

H.E. Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, stated: "We are very pleased to be launching the expansion of Hamad International Airport, an airport that has truly grown to become the ultimate example of a successful, sustainable global facility. HIA continues to impress with its innovative planning, execution and investment – enhancing its position as the preferred hub for global travelers and reinforcing HIA's position amongst the top leaders of this industry. The opening of our newly expanded terminal further connects the growing number of travelers to all corners of the world, enriching people's experiences and proudly representing the State of Qatar's rich culture and prestige."

Commenting on the expansion, Chief Operating Officer at HIA Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer said: "We are immensely proud to officially launch our airport expansion. Our growth plan will see us welcome over 58 million passengers annually – offering global travelers the best services the industry has to offer. Through the expansion, we have upgraded our facilities and offerings – creating the ultimate destination for passengers."

The ORCHARD: A tropical masterpiece

HIA's ambitions and futuristic vision can be witnessed within the newly announced ORCHARD – a tropical garden located at the center of the terminal expansion. The ORCHARD is an indoor tropical garden with a beautiful water feature that will be the focal point for visitors at HIA. With a host of different flora – the ORCHARD includes over 300 trees and over 25,000 plants sourced from sustainable forests from around the world.

An expansive terminal like no other

Consisting of one expansive terminal, the two-time world's best airport will welcome passengers with facilities and services curated for all ages. The expansion now enables travelers to seamlessly transfer from one area to another, exploring the wonders that HIA has to offer with its infused warmth and hospitality.

Exquisite F&B and Retail options

The enhanced retail offer also includes an unrivaled selection of luxury boutiques, including the first Dior Boutique at HIA, only FIFA shop in the world, Thom Brown only store in an airport, largest Ray Ban store in an airport, and a lineup of prestigious brands such as flagship Louis Vuitton Boutique, Gucci, Burberry, Tiffany, and Co. Bvlgari, and many more world-class brands.

A second airport hotel and multiple new lounges

As part of the overall expansion, HIA has launched the second airport hotel within its transfer area, the Oryx Garden Hotel. Located in the north plaza, the 100-room hotel focuses on sustainability, with rooms ranging from king to twin, as well as suites strategically located moments away from the boarding gates.

Part of the expansion project are four brand new lounges for passengers to relax and unwind.

A sustainable destination

With sustainability at the core of HIA's plans, the airport has managed to have four of the expansion projects achieve a 4-star rating under the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) from Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD).

With the Phase A of HIA's expansion plans now up and ready, Phase B of the expansion – set to commence in early 2023 – will further increase the capacity to well over 70 million passengers.

As HIA continues to transform the industry with innovative experiences and breath-taking features, the award-winning airport looks to a bright, sustainable future where possibilities are endless.

