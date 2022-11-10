F.L.Putnam Hires Senior Wealth Professional Jill Hibyan as Private Client Advisor in Maine

WELLESLEY, Mass. and PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that it has added wealth management professional Jill Hibyan, CFP®, CTFA, to its Portland, Maine office. Ms. Hibyan brings nearly two decades of experience working with high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions.

"Jill is well known for her broad-based financial planning and investment knowledge, and for always putting the client first. We are excited to add an advisor of her caliber to our growing Maine team," commented Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam.

Ms. Hibyan comes to F.L.Putnam from R.M. Davis, where she served as a vice president and portfolio manager. In this role, she was individually responsible for servicing $350 million in assets for more than 150 clients with complex investment and financial planning needs.

Prior to R.M. Davis, Ms. Hibyan was the primary manager for 50 client portfolios at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management in Boston, where she served in the role of vice president and portfolio manager. During her 15-year tenure with U.S. Trust, she built and managed client portfolios for private wealth, foundation, and institutional clients.

"Joining F.L.Putnam is the beginning of a new chapter," Ms. Hibyan said. "I am proud to join a team that is known for its culture, its organizational structure, its leadership, and the value it places on teamwork. In my experience, these are the necessary elements for getting the optimal results for clients."

Ms. Hibyan has a master's degree from the University of Massachusetts, a Certificate in Financial Planning from Boston University, and a bachelor's degree from Connecticut College. She holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor professional designations.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam provides investment management, financial planning, and investment consulting services to high-net-worth and institutional clients, including individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. Since 1983, F.L.Putnam has delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. The firm serves clients nationally from its offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

