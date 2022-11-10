FAIRMONT MAYAKOBA WILL HOST A SYMPHONY IN A CENOTE TO GO "BEYOND LIMITS"

CANCÚN, Mexico, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you already know the newly renovated Fairmont Mayakoba and think there can't be anything better, wait until you see and hear a symphonic concert in one of the cenotes near the resort to enjoy a unique and ancestral experience, where music, Mexican gastronomy and luxury are the main components.

"Symphony in a cenote" will take place on November 7th, 21st and the 28th, in an event that invites you to reimagine one of the mystical caves of the Riviera Maya that will become a fascinating space to delight your ears with the performance of the Classical Ensemble Orchestra. The event will take you on a musical journey to the center of the earth with classic melodies, all the way to contemporary pop.

Listen to one of Lady Gaga's hits, the Coldplay soundtrack, Toto, Ed Sheeran, Queen, and Journey, while you savor delicious tapas and refreshing cocktails to sip the night away, prepared by the best mixologists and chefs in the region.

And as if the natural setting were not enough to create a special atmosphere, dozens of lights, candles, and artistic projections will illuminate the underground darkness of the cenote to envelop the space in a warm and perfect environment to reconnect your senses with each element that surrounds you.

This show is part of one of the hotel's initiatives to continue offering its guests experiences that go "beyond limits", even when it comes to bringing an orchestra to a cenote for an unforgettable performance.

