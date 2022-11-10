Comerica Bank Selects Andrew Raines to Lead Retail Bank Operations in North Texas, Arizona and Florida

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has named Andrew Raines its Senior Vice President, Retail Regional Director for the North Texas, Arizona and Florida Region. He will report to Rhonda Davenport Johnson, the National Director of the Retail Bank.

Andrew Raines, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President, Retail Regional Director for the North Texas, Arizona and Florida Region (PRNewswire)

In this role, Raines will be responsible for the development and effective leadership of the banking center network, which includes delivering exceptional customer experiences and achieving established business growth goals and operational efficiencies. Raines will oversee close to 80 banking centers that manage more than $3.6 billion in deposits and employ 330 bankers.

"Andrew brings a wealth of leadership experience to the North Texas, Arizona and Florida region," Davenport Johnson said. "His focus on customer experience and coaching bankers to deliver the highest level of service is his top priority. I am excited to have Andrew in this role."

Raines, who joined Comerica in 2007, most recently served as the Vice President and District Manager of the Lansing Jackson District in Michigan. During his banking career, which spans more than 24 years, Raines has held a variety of positions including banking center manager, mortgage loan officer and originations manager, as well as various leadership roles in banking centers.

The Comerica Leadership Development Program graduate actively serves with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jackson County and The Arbor Church. Raines also is a member of his local school district's bond finance committee and the bank's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Education Council.

Raines earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Spring Arbor University, as well as his master's degree in Management and Organization Development.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $84.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2022.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comerica Bank