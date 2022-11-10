Baicells Debuts a Growing 4G and 5G Product Line at AfricaCOM 2022

Baicells introduces innovative technology and wireless network platforms that continue to find new customers across Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th South Africa International Communication Exhibition (AfricaCOM), the largest telecom event on the African continent, had a strong opening this week at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Baicells, a leading provider of 4G and 5G network solutions for carriers and enterprises, made an impressive debut highlighted by their broad 4G/5G product portfolio and expect to depart Cape Town at the end of the week with a growing list of opportunities from across the region.

AfricaCOM is one of the world's most well-known and influential technology exhibitions and has become an important platform for highlighting and developing the African markets with the latest technology. The event routinely attracts all the major global networking infrastructure providers and offers a full agenda of the latest topics from the global communication industry.

As a leading network equipment provider, Baicells participated in the South African exhibition and displayed its new 4G/5G indoor and outdoor products, including the NeutrinoE224, Nova249, Nova452, and Auraro243, which attracted new customers and received positive reviews from attendees. Already Baicells has seen a growing number of carriers across the region invest in Baicells solutions to help get their communities connected.

Baicells latest product, the Nova452, has demonstrated leading performance in coverage and capacity as a compact all-in-one integrated base station. It is a 4G eNodeB that can upgrade to 5G on the customer's terms, meaning an easy software upgrade without worrying about an expensive and disruptive hardware change. Once upgraded, the Nova452 can transition to an RRU (Remote Radio Unit) series Gamma452, supporting 4G/5G dual-mode so it can connect with Baicells or even third-party BBU (Base Band Unit) to now offer 5G services. For example, currently, we use the 4G Nova452 B40 with a 20 MHz channel for networking but going forward we can upgrade it to a Gamma452 which will then support n40 with 100 MHz bandwidth. Or if we want to use dual mode, it can support B40 with 20 MHz and n40 with 80 MHz. Therefore, the Nova452 can be a highly attractive platform, offering the mobile operator investment protection.

"We feel our products are a great fit for the region and we continue to see ongoing success with a growing list of operators due to the performance and economics of our solutions. We are committed to the region and will be a major player to help bring 5G to these markets." Says BaiWei, Baicells General Manager of International Business.

