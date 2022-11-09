Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

NEWPORT, R.I., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today its results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PRNewsfoto/Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

(As compared to the Third Quarter 2021)

Total revenue decreased 13% year over year to $184.5 million ; voyage revenue decreased 7% year over year

Net income attributable to Pangaea of $18.8 million , or $0.42 per diluted share, a decline of 30% y/y

-Adjusted net income attributable to Pangaea of $23 .3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, an increase of 8% y/y

Adjusted EBITDA of $38.5 million , an increase of 14% y/y

Operating cash flow of $32.6 million , an increase of 41% y/y

Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rates earned by Pangaea of $24,107 per day, a decline of 16% y/y

Cash and cash equivalents of $117.9 million , an increase of $68.8 million y/y

Ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA of 1.2x

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, Pangaea reported non-GAAP adjusted net income of $23.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, on total revenue of $184.5 million. Third quarter TCE rates declined 16.2% on a year-over-year basis, while total shipping days, which include both voyage and time charter days, declined 14.2% to 4,553 days, when compared to the year-ago period. In a declining market, Pangaea's flexible business plan turns defensive, with high cost chartered in ships redelivered to be later replaced by lower market cost tonnage to be utilized in the Company's cargo trades.

The TCE earned was $24,107 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to an average of $28,770 per day for the same period in 2021. During the third quarter 2022, the Company's average TCE rate exceeded the benchmark average Baltic Panamax and Supramax indices by approximately 41%, supported by Pangaea's long-term contracts of affreightment ("COAs"), specialized fleet, and cargo-focused strategy.

Total Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $38.5 million in the third quarter due to more owned ship days from a larger owned fleet and a decline in charter-hire expenses, given lower market rates, partially offset by fewer shipping days. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 20.9%, when compared to the year-ago period.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $117.9 million in cash and equivalents. Total debt, including lease finance obligations was $298 million. At the end of the third quarter 2022, the ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA was 1.2x. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company repaid $12.2 million of long-term debt, $11.8 million of finance leases, $5.0 million of other long-term liabilities and paid $9.0 million of cash dividends.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, to be paid on December 15, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022.

STRATEGIC UPDATE

Pangaea remains committed to developing a leading dry bulk logistics and transportation services company of scale, providing its customers with specialized shipping and supply chain and logistics offerings in commodity and niche markets, which drive premium returns.

Leverage integrated shipping and logistics model. In addition to operating the largest high ice class dry bulk fleet of panamax and post-panamax vessels globally, Pangaea also performs stevedoring services, together with port and terminal operations capabilities. During the third quarter, the Company continued to expand its logistics offering to new and existing customers; collaborated with multiple third-party freight and logistics providers to transport 140,000 tons of coal to a power plant operator in the northeastern United States; provided stevedoring and terminal services to an offshore cable installation vessel; discharged 13,000 tons of cement in super-sack bags in Texas; provided lay berth and support services for a wind farm commissioning service operations vessel ("CSOV") at our berth at Brayton Point in Somerset, Massachusetts; and, was awarded a stevedoring license in the Port of Freeport, Texas.

Continue to drive strong fleet utilization. In the third quarter, Pangaea's ten ice class 1A panamax and post-panamax vessels were fully deployed and trading in the Arctic under ten-year contracts that utilize approximately 35% of annual available days. This is the first year of full operation of all four post-panamax ships the Company built specifically for this service, which were delivered in 2021.

Continue to upgrade fleet, while divesting of older, non-core assets. In August 2022, the Company acquired the Bulk Sachuest, a 2010 Hyundai Vinashin shipyard-built 56,000 dwt dry bulk vessel, in the second-hand market for $16.6 million. With this acquisition, Pangaea now owns 25 ships, while continuing to operate a total fleet of approximately 55 vessels in worldwide trades. Looking ahead, the Company intends to opportunistically manage its fleet with the purpose of maximizing TCE rates, while continuing to support client requirements on an on-demand basis.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Our diverse portfolio of stable, long-term transportation contracts, leading positions in higher-margin ice-class trade routes and improved fleet utilization culminated in a strong third quarter performance, one highlighted by significant year-over-year growth in operating cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA," stated Mark Filanowski, Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea Logistics Solutions. "During the third quarter, all ten of our modern, Ice Class 1A vessels were active within premium-rate ice trades, contributing to a reported TCE rate that was 41% above the broader market benchmark. While most dry-bulk trades experienced typical levels of seasonal softness during the summer months, demand within our core Ice Class routes was solid, positioning us to deliver another consecutive quarter of profitability."

"During a period of broader rate volatility, we continue to manage market risk through a combination of strategic COAs, increased backhaul activity, integrated logistics capabilities and expansion of our owned fleet. In October, we took delivery of the newest addition to our owned fleet, the M/V Bulk Sachuest, a 55,618 dwt supramax," continued Filanowski. "Bulk Sachuest is currently in service and is expected to contribute positively to both operating cash flow and net income beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022."

"With more than 90% of our long-term debt sitting at a blended fixed rate of less than 5.1%, we are well insulated from a rising interest rate environment," noted Filanowski. "We ended the third quarter with cash and equivalents of $118 million, an increase of nearly $62 million from the beginning of the year, while our ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA was 1.2x at end of the third quarter. Entering the fourth quarter, our business remains strong, and our strategy remains consistent, supported by stable cash flow generation across our niche shipping and logistics markets. We will continue to be opportunistic and are well positioned for any market scenario."

THIRD QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

The Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time (ET). Accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.pangaeals.com/investors/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 1-877-269-7751

International Live: 1-201-389-0908

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 24, 2022:

Domestic Replay: 1-844-512-2921

International Replay: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13733405

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Voyage revenue $ 173,167,990

$ 186,352,802

$ 522,693,814

$ 411,978,482 Charter revenue 11,309,147

26,676,433

49,089,682

71,567,645 Total revenue 184,477,137

213,029,235

571,783,496

483,546,127 Expenses:













Voyage expense 74,716,194

60,405,741

207,874,485

154,357,377 Charter hire expense 50,750,809

103,721,059

194,175,432

219,960,415 Vessel operating expense 15,361,640

11,753,951

41,479,173

30,022,420 General and administrative 5,776,666

4,442,064

16,195,441

14,676,755 Depreciation and amortization 7,365,561

7,163,479

21,960,413

16,451,303 Loss on impairment of vessels —

—

3,007,809

— Loss on sale of vessels —

—

318,032

— Total expenses 153,970,870

187,486,294

485,010,785

435,468,270















Income from operations 30,506,267

25,542,941

86,772,711

48,077,857















Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (4,116,319)

(2,416,677)

(11,122,224)

(6,994,593) Income attributable to Non-controlling interest recorded as long-term liability interest expense (2,418,844)

(325,742)

(5,961,851)

(775,487) Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments, net (4,508,758)

5,344,327

(510,093)

13,670,475 Other income 298,679

550,781

517,117

801,743 Total other (expense) income, net (10,745,242)

3,152,689

(17,077,051)

6,702,138















Net income 19,761,025

28,695,630

69,695,660

54,779,995 Income attributable to non-controlling interests (972,611)

(1,700,399)

(5,706,848)

(2,703,318) Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. $ 18,788,414

$ 26,995,231

$ 63,988,812

$ 52,076,677















Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.42

$ 0.61

$ 1.44

$ 1.18 Diluted $ 0.42

$ 0.60

$ 1.43

$ 1.16















Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per common share:













Basic 44,415,575

44,004,980

44,386,628

43,994,726 Diluted 44,640,278

44,927,456

44,624,228

44,704,303

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,948,614

$ 56,208,902 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $3,273,083 and $1,990,459 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 42,343,295

54,259,265 Bunker inventory 30,651,975

27,147,760 Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,741,934

46,347,687 Total current assets 222,685,818

183,963,614







Fixed assets, net 465,137,127

471,912,810 Advances for vessel purchases 1,710,000

1,990,000 Finance lease right of use assets, net 44,880,530

45,195,759 Other non-current Assets 4,497,445

3,961,823 Total assets $ 738,910,920

$ 707,024,006







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 44,491,725

$ 49,154,439 Related party notes payable —

242,852 Deferred revenue 17,233,861

32,205,312 Current portion of secured long-term debt 12,916,094

15,443,115 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 16,261,356

14,479,803 Dividend payable 197,741

213,765 Total current liabilities 91,100,777

111,739,286







Secured long-term debt, net 96,447,396

105,836,797 Finance lease liabilities, net 172,496,539

170,959,553 Long-term liabilities - other 21,268,827

17,806,976







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 45,922,692 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022; 45,617,840 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 4,592

4,562 Additional paid-in capital 162,704,593

161,534,280 Retained earnings 140,702,171

85,663,375 Total Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. equity 303,411,356

247,202,217 Non-controlling interests 54,186,025

53,479,177 Total stockholders' equity 357,597,381

300,681,394 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 738,910,920

$ 707,024,006



Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Operating activities Unaudited

Unaudited Net income $ 69,695,660

$ 54,779,995 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:





Depreciation and amortization expense 21,960,413

16,451,303 Amortization of deferred financing costs 764,897

676,109 Amortization of prepaid rent 91,453

86,442 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments 510,093

(13,670,475) Income from equity method investee (517,117)

(801,743) Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest recorded as other long term liability 5,961,851

775,487 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,282,624

193,860 Loss on impairment of vessels 3,007,809

— Loss on sale of vessel 318,032

— Drydocking costs (5,972,024)

(7,616,318) Share-based compensation 1,457,972

1,734,958 Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 10,633,346

(12,343,647) Bunker inventory (3,504,215)

(8,915,026) Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,095,660

(19,146,819) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,946,749)

18,487,297 Deferred revenue (14,971,451)

11,985,858 Net cash provided by operating activities 101,868,254

42,677,281







Investing activities





Purchase of vessels and vessel improvements (18,370,977)

(159,710,150) Advances for vessel purchases (1,710,000)

— Write off (Purchase) of fixed assets and equipment 187,638

(137,874) Contribution to non-consolidated subsidiaries (18,505)

— Proceeds from sale of vessels 8,400,000

— Net cash used in investing activities (11,511,844)

(159,848,024)







Financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt —

79,150,000 Payments of financing fees and issuance costs (331,317)

(1,992,346) Payments of long-term debt (12,223,052)

(58,614,319) Proceeds from finance leases 15,000,000

109,125,739 Payments of finance lease obligations (11,808,661)

(6,482,397) Payments of other long-term liabilities (5,000,000)

(2,500,000) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (5,000,000)

(3,333,334) Accrued common stock dividends paid (8,966,039)

(3,992,500) Cash paid for incentive compensation shares relinquished (287,629)

(129,190) Contributions from non-controlling interest recorded as long-term liability —

6,901,911 Payments to non-controlling interest recorded as long-term liability —

(195,597) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (28,616,698)

117,937,967







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 61,739,712

767,224 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 56,208,902

48,397,216 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 117,948,614

$ 49,164,440

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Transportation and Service Revenue















Gross Profit

$ 36,301,324

$ 30,003,396

$ 106,349,167

$ 62,836,408 Add:















Vessel Depreciation and Amortization

7,347,170

7,145,088

21,905,239

16,369,507 Net transportation and service revenue

$ 43,648,494

$ 37,148,484

$ 128,254,406

$ 79,205,915

















Adjusted EBITDA















Net Income

19,761,025

28,695,630

69,695,660

54,779,995 Interest expense, net

4,116,319

2,416,677

11,122,224

6,994,593 Income attributable to Non-controlling interest recorded as long-term liability interest expense

2,418,844

325,742

5,961,851

775,487 Depreciation and amortization

7,365,561

7,163,479

21,960,413

16,451,303 EBITDA

33,661,749

38,601,528

108,740,148

79,001,378 Non-GAAP Adjustments:















Loss on impairment of vessels

—

—

3,007,809

— Loss on sale of vessels

—

—

318,032

— Share-based compensation

319,188

369,224

1,457,972

1,734,958 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net

4,508,758

(5,344,327)

510,093

(13,670,475) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 38,489,695

$ 33,626,425

$ 114,034,054

$ 67,065,861

















Earnings Per Common Share















Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$ 18,788,414

$ 26,995,231

$ 63,988,812

$ 52,076,677

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

44,415,575

44,004,980

44,386,628

43,994,726 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

44,640,278

44,927,456

44,624,228

44,704,303

















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.42

$ 0.61

$ 1.44

$ 1.18 Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.42

$ 0.60

$ 1.43

$ 1.16

















Adjusted EPS















Net Income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$ 18,788,414

$ 26,995,231

$ 63,988,812

$ 52,076,677 Non-GAAP















Add: loss on impairment of vessels

—

—

3,007,809

— Loss on sale of vessels

—

—

318,032

— Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments

4,508,758

(5,344,327)

510,093

(13,670,475) Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$ 23,297,172

$ 21,650,904

$ 67,824,746

$ 38,406,202

















Weighted average number of common shares - basic

44,415,575

44,004,980

44,386,628

43,994,726 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

44,640,278

44,927,456

44,624,228

44,704,303

















Adjusted EPS - basic

$ 0.52

$ 0.49

$ 1.53

$ 0.87 Adjusted EPS - diluted

$ 0.52

$ 0.48

$ 1.52

$ 0.86

INFORMATION ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES. As used herein, "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release discusses non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net revenue and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. This is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in Rule 101 of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures for internal financial and operational decision making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the performance and results of operations of our core business. Our management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the performance of our core business by excluding charges that are not incurred in the normal course of business. Non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal planning and comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance and operational results of our core business.

Gross Profit. Gross profit represents total revenue less net transportation and service revenue and less vessel depreciation and amortization.

Net transportation and service revenue. Net transportation and service revenue represents total revenue less the total direct costs of transportation and services, which includes charter hire, voyage and vessel operating expenses. Net transportation and service revenue is included because it is used by management and certain investors to measure performance by comparison to other logistic service providers. Net transportation and service revenue is not an item recognized by the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other indicator of a company's operating performance required by U.S. GAAP. Pangaea's definition of net transportation and service revenue used here may not be comparable to an operating measure used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, loss on impairment, loss on sale and leaseback of vessels, share-based compensation and other non-operating income and/or expense, if any. Earnings per share represents net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Adjusted earnings per share represents net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. plus, when applicable, loss on sale of vessel, loss on sale and leaseback of vessel, loss on impairment of vessel, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, and certain non-recurring charges, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock.

There are limitations related to the use of net revenue versus income from operations, adjusted EBITDA versus income from operations, and adjusted EPS versus EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP. In particular, Pangaea's definition of adjusted EBITDA used here are not comparable to EBITDA.

The table set forth above provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented during the period to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Gianni Del Signore

Stefan C. Neely Chief Financial Officer

Vallum Advisors 401-846-7790



Investors@pangaeals.com

PANL@val-adv.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors, as well as other risks that have been included in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.