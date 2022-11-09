InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Conceal a Cat Litter Box (BEC 182)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a decorative accessory to conceal a litter box and help contain litter messes," said an inventor, from Halifax, Mass., "so I invented the HIDE A BOX. My private and practical design would provide a welcoming enclosure for a cat when using a litter box."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to partially conceal a cat litter box. In doing so, it increases privacy. It also helps to contain excess litter messes. As a result, it provides added peace of mind for pet owners. The invention features a practical and decorative design that is easy to use and maintain so it is ideal for pet cat owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

