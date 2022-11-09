How Digital Healthcare and Advancing Technology Are Impacting Employee Benefits

White paper identifies key trends driving industry change

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of business solutions for employee benefits administration, has published a new white paper that explores how post-COVID advances in healthcare technology and changing consumer demands are forcing employee benefits to evolve.

"How Digital Healthcare and Advancing Technology Are Having an Impact on Employee Benefits" reviews the technological advances and consumer behavior patterns that are driving various industry changes, and demonstrates how employee benefits are adapting. The paper also introduces readers to ways in which recent developments align with the six dimensions of wellness first identified by McKinsey & Company.

"One such development is the exponential increase in the availability and acceptance of telehealth services, a development that has greatly expanded the ability of employers to offer robust mental health benefits," said Bo Armstrong, DataPath's chief marketing officer. "When you look at the whole picture, it makes for a fascinating conversation."

