DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Backyard, a first-of-its-kind entertainment venue in Doha, is all set to welcome crowds during the global sports season that will kick off in Qatar soon. A host of international events will be held daily between November 20th to December 18th, from 12pm till late through the night, featuring a lineup of local and international artists to cater to the taste of visitors from every corner of the globe.

The Backyard: Doha’s Most Desired Destination for Alfresco Dining and Exciting Entertainment (PRNewsfoto/The Backyard) (PRNewswire)

As the name "The Backyard" suggests, guests will be able to delight themselves in an intimate, lively, and carefree atmosphere, where they can bask in the sun on fresh grass, enjoy the golden beauty of the Middle Eastern sunsets, and dance to their favorite live music and DJ mixes into the night beneath fairy lights that decorate the vast garden under the moonlight.

A host of international events will be held daily between November 20th to December 18th, from 12pm till late, featuring more than 50 artists from different continents to cater to the taste of visitors from every corner of the globe. Some of the DJs and Live Music artists line-up includes CARAVAN DREAM, The Chickpeas, Major Fifth, Mariachismo, Midnight Queen, The Cuban Project, Music Vending Machine, Tornado, Jay Psar, DJ Bob, DJ DADO, FARHAN, and many more. The list of artists and schedule are available on the Instagram page @TheBackYardDoha.

This year's Backyard will be held in Doha Sports Park in Lusail city, the center of all the exciting sports action. Attendees can access the venue in more ways than one, including through public transportation by taking the metro to Legtaifiya metro station, hop on a tram to Lusail, and walk approximately for 20 minutes to Doha Sports Park. Alternatively, Uber and shuttle services go directly to the site, and for those driving, parking is available.

So, whether you're staying within the vicinity, simply watching a screened game or in the stadium nearby, you know where the after-party is going to be. Just make sure you book ahead as capacity is limited.

The Day Pass to The Backyard is on a "first come, first serve basis," restricted to ages 21+ with an entrance fee of only $41 USD (150 QAR) – it also comes with one free beverage of your choice. Just make sure you have either your Hayya Card, or original passport, or original QID. Multiple entries throughout the day are allowed, so if you're already at The Backyard but must leave to watch a game, you can come back anytime during the day.

To secure your entrance, you can book in advance through the website www.thebackyarddoha.com.

A delightful and affordable menu ranging from $8 - $13 caters to a wide range of taste buds with classic favorites such as burgers, fries, sandwiches, and salads. A selection of refreshments including beer, wine, and long drinks ranging from $11-$12 will quench your thirst while you dance the night away.

VIP areas offering bottle-service packages for groups are also available – we recommend booking in advance due to limited areas. Simply email info@thebackyarddoha.com to book.

The Backyard is designed only for guests seeking a guaranteed time of unforgettable moments with friends in the expansive garden decorated by shimmering lights, against the surreal backdrop of the Lusail and Doha skyline.

Dates: November 20th – December 18th

Timings: 12pm – Late

Location: DOHA SPORTS PARK

Instagram: @thebackyarddoha

