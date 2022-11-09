2022 China-Central and North America and Caribbean International Trade Digital Expo Opens Online

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, China-Central and North America and Caribbean International Trade Digital Expo, hosted by the CCPIT-China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and jointly hosted by China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company, opened online on the " CCPIT cloud exhibition platform ".

2022 China-Central and North America and Caribbean International Trade Digital Expo (PRNewswire)

This exhibition takes Chinese enterprises as the main body, takes the needs of buyers in Central and North America and Caribbean region as the core, and uses the digital exhibition platform to provide enterprises with online negotiation opportunities and accurate matching services. It is expected that more than 10,000 buyers will visit and connect online. The exhibits cover Textile, Clothing and Xinjiang cotton products, Medical devices, Building materials and Hardware, Gifts and office supplies, Home appliances and Furniture, Consumer electronics and other fields. The exhibition also set up 14 exhibition areas, among which the "Chinese Brand" exhibition area highlights Chinese brand enterprises, products and services, and establishes a good image of Chinese Brands; In the "Service Trade" exhibition area, service trade enterprises are preferred, and efforts are made to promote "Chinese services" to go global and deeply integrate into the global industrial chain, value chain and logistics chain.

At present, the digital mode combining online and offline is becoming the new normal of the exhibition industry. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) actively plans to continue to help Chinese enterprises "maintain orders" and "stabilize foreign trade" by relying on the accumulated experience in organizing digital exhibitions, and make full use of the platform advantages of the "CCPIT cloud Exhibition" to display China's development achievements, the economic and trade cooperation between China and Central and North America and Caribbean region, while introducing the business environment in Central and North America and Caribbean, interpreting the relevant free trade agreements and the global economic and trade friction index and other important information. During the exhibition, six industry matchmaking meetings will be held, with the theme of textile clothing and Xinjiang cotton products, auto parts, hardware and building materials, consumer goods, household appliances and household appliances, and consumer electronics, to help Chinese enterprises further communicate online with politicians and businessmen in Central and North America and the Caribbean region. The exhibition period of this expo is 10 days and will end on November 18, 2022.

