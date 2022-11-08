Wingstop Serves Up BOGO Deal for National Chicken Sandwich Day

The sandwich offer encourages fans to find their favorite from the brand's 12 bold flavors

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Most chicken sandwiches are limited to plain and spicy varieties – a bore when sized up to Wingstop's (NASDAQ: WING) hand sauced-and-tossed chicken sandwich in one of its 12 bold, distinct flavors. With so many flavors to choose from, Wingstop is running a "buy one get one free" (BOGO) chicken sandwich promotion this National Chicken Sandwich Day on Nov. 9 with code "BOGOSAMMY" on Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app. The deal will be auto applied to fans' baskets on Uber Eats and DoorDash.

With 12 bold flavors to choose from, Wingstop is running a “buy one get one free” (BOGO) chicken sandwich promotion this National Chicken Sandwich Day on Nov. 9. (PRNewswire)

To cash in on this flavorful deal, fans need to have at least one of Wingstop's new chicken sandwiches in their cart. With the addition of an a la carte sandwich and applicable promo codes applied at checkout, the cost of one a la carte sandwich will be discounted to free.*

"This National Chicken Sandwich Day, Wingstop is coming to the table with a BOGO deal," said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "But our deal is unlike the rest because we're delivering a hand sauced-and-tossed flavor experience that only Wingstop can. With 12 bold flavors to choose from, fans have the opportunity to sample multiple flavors, with a side of our iconic scratch-made ranch for dipping that makes Wingstop's sandwich even more craveable."

Wingstop heard chicken sandwich fans loud and clear when the brand sold one million chicken sandwiches in just six days during its initial launch, completely selling out nationwide. They craved variety and flavor – something that the industry lacked until Wingstop entered the game. The sandwich returned in October with gusto, selling at double the sales mix from its market test and securing plenty of product, reassuring fans they wouldn't be left flavorless again.

Beyond National Chicken Sandwich Day, the flavor brand is still coming to the table with compelling value. The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich costs just $5.49 for an a la carte sandwich with a dip, and $7.99 for a combo with a dip, hand cut fries and a drink.

*All offers are limited to one free chicken sandwich per transaction with the minimum required qualifying purchase. See Wingstop.com, Uber Eats, and DoorDash for full details. Applicable delivery and service fees apply. Does not include applicable surcharges, taxes, or gratuities. Offers may vary in Alaska or Hawaii.

