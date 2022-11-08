QUARK EXPEDITIONS LAUNCHES ARCTIC 2024 SEASON WITH THE INDUSTRY'S MOST DIVERSE RANGE OF POLAR EXPERIENCES

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, celebrates the launch of its Arctic 2024 season which offers guests more ways to experience Greenland, Svalbard and the Canadian High Arctic than are possible with any other operator in the region. In addition, the breadth of the season's off-ship experiences ensures there are adventures to satisfy travelers of all interests.

Photo by David Merron (PRNewswire)

"At the core of our exciting Arctic 2024 season is the incredible range of immersive polar experiences that no one else offers, all guided by our amazing expedition team," said Wendy Batchelor, Vice-president of Marketing for Quark Expeditions. "We've refined our portfolio of off-ship adventure options to match the tastes of every type of traveler. We've also introduced a novel new itinerary in West Greenland, and—based on guest feedback—we're welcoming back favorite voyages to Spitsbergen and the Canadian High Arctic."

Batchelor was also pleased to confirm that Quark Expeditions is bringing back—and expanding the availability of—"Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience," which was a phenomenal success during its inaugural 2022 season. "We had an overwhelmingly positive response to our Tundra to Table experience, which was sold out when first introduced this past season," added Batchelor. "Guests welcomed the opportunity to explore the Inuit cultures of Greenland and the Canadian Arctic through authentic food and storytelling. Having the best expedition team in the Polar Regions enables us to create innovative experiences of this calibre."

Highlights of Arctic 2024:



NEW : Gems of West Greenland : Fjords, Icebergs, and Culture , a 12-day in-depth exploration along the island's dramatic west coast

The return of highly popular itineraries that enable guests to explore with the most experienced team in the Polar Regions, including "Spitsbergen Explorer: Wildlife Capital of the Arctic" and " Canada's Remote Arctic: Northwest Passage to Ellesmere and Axel Heiberg Islands." Many of these trips are offered on our new, technologically-advanced ship Ultramarine

The biggest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, such as Flightseeing, Tundra to Table, Exclusive Heli Landing, Heli Hiking, Ice Sheet Experience, Sea Kayaking and Mountain Biking.

"As leaders in polar adventures, our goal is to ensure guests have the expedition of a lifetime with the best team of polar experts on the planet," said Batchelor.

View entire Arctic 2024 season

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Ultramarine:

The technologically-advanced Ultramarine, the newest addition to the Quark Expeditions fleet, is a game-changer in polar exploration. Equipped with two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, Ultramarine changes the way guests explore the Polar Regions. Other features include a spa, sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, fitness centre, yoga space, spacious rooms and two restaurants plus a lounge and presentation theatre. Ultramarine has been designed with advanced sustainability systems that help preserve the pristine Polar Regions for the next generation of explorers. Ultramarine has an Ice Class rating of 1A+ and Polar Class rating of PC6, which contribute to the vessel's superior standards of safety standard. The ship's innovative sustainability features, which help reduce its environmental footprint, include a micro auto gasification system (MAGS), which is capable of converting onboard waste into energy, eliminating the need for the transportation of waste.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for over 25 years, offering Arctic and Antarctic cruises on specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures. (PRNewswire)

