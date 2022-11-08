Loc Performance Names Jason Atkinson as President and CEO

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loc Performance (Loc) today named Jason Atkinson as the company's new president and CEO, effective immediately. Atkinson has served as a key member of Loc's leadership team since 2008, when he joined the company as chief operating officer. In his new role, Atkinson will continue to lead the technical efforts for all new business opportunities and launches.

"I have worked with Jason for more than 20 years, and he is more than ready to thrive in this new role," said Lou Burr, former Loc CEO. Burr will no longer be active in Loc's day-to-day operations but will continue to serve as a strategic consultant.

During his time as Loc's COO, Atkinson oversaw all aspects of the business operations, including production, quality, materials, engineering, IT and human resources. He spearheaded the development of tools that accelerated Loc's growth, including Loc's QMS supplier development system and the launch of Plex, Loc's fully automated ERP system. Under his direction and management, Loc launched and delivered flawlessly on significant programs such as ECP1 for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, which increases ground clearance and survivability.

"I am excited to step into this expanded leadership role," said Atkinson. "Loc is uniquely positioned for growth in the military, agricultural and construction markets, and I look forward to continuing the company's positive momentum."

Atkinson also led several significant acquisitions for Loc, including Demmer's North Lansing plant in 2017, Lapeer Industries in 2019, and Continental's St Mary's location in 2020. Under Atkinson's leadership, Loc has deployed millions of dollars in capital equipment, facility expansions, and new product launches, such as the MLRS IAC program in the Lansing facility. As a certified six sigma black belt, Atkinson has built his career on continuous improvement efforts.

Prior to joining Loc, Atkinson developed strong leadership experience in the automotive industry. Starting his career at a Tier 1 automotive supplier while going to school at M-TEC, Atkinson had full P&L responsibility as a plant manager for a multi-site operation that produced underbody, suspension components and mechanical assemblies for Chrysler, GM, and Ford. Over this twelve-year period in the auto industry, he launched hundreds of millions of dollars in business, obtained Q1 with Ford, maintained QS9000, TS16949, and A2LA certifications, and developed a cost reduction and lean manufacturing program yielding significant savings. With five plants and over 800 employees, Jason received PMP certification to support multisite program launches and developed a program management process with multi-gate reviews to ensure on-time delivery and overall customer satisfaction.

Loc Performance, headquartered in Plymouth, MI, provides track systems, mechanical systems, armor products, fabricated structures, and rubberized products for both military and industrial applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers comprehensive solutions and exceptional customer service to produce the highest quality products at competitive pricing. Loc has over 1,750,000 square feet of manufacturing space with facilities in Plymouth, Lansing, and Lapeer, Michigan, and St. Marys, Ohio with more than 980 total employees. Learn more at www.locperformance.com.

