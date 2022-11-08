The fourth season of the large-scale documentary "Aerial China" will be aired soon

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the endless rivers, the great China. As the moon waxes and wanes, the sun rises.

From November 7, 2022 and onward, the epochal documentary "Aerial China" (season 4) will be aired at 9 pm on the General Channel CCTV-1. And it will be aired at 8 pm every night on the Documentary Channel CCTV-9 from November 9.

Since its debut in 2017, this season has been hailed as having the highest volume, broadest creative scope, most challenging shooting conditions, and most inventive features. The fourth season of "Aerial China" depicts the breathtaking beauty of the country, generates a nostalgic mood that haunts the psyche, and symbolizes the historical and artistic perspective of history and culture. We offer the natural ecology, cultural landscape, economic and social growth of 11 provincial-level administrative regions, including Beijing, Guangxi, Qinghai, Hubei, Hong Kong, Tibet, Macau, Liaoning, Taiwan, Chongqing, and Henan, showing the Chinese image, Chinese culture, Chinese spirit and Chinese governance in the new era.

The fourth season completes the picture of China's expansive landscape. It manifests in the terroir, culture, and regional peculiarities of various regions. And it builds a deep narrative in tandem and encourages a thorough investigation of historical humanities and social forms in conjunction with natural ecology, all of which will have significant historical value in the modern era.

The documentary rebuilds a fresh bond between people and the soil while amply illuminating the character and temperament of various geographical areas. It speaks to those who are "homesick" through quiet and sentimental emotional repercussions and discreetly constructs a strong Chinese cultural identity.

The entire series of documentaries used 73 helicopters, and 320 drones for a combined range of almost 900,000 kilometers. It perfectly embraces CCTV's strategic pattern of "5G+4K/8K+AI" and the creative fusion of "concept + art + technology", displaying a level of aerial photography of the highest caliber.

As the first extensive documentary series in Chinese documentary history to cover the entire nation, the audience can view the green waterways and green mountains in the beauty of shocking photos in the fourth season of "Aerial China", observe the vast changes of mountains and rivers, comprehend the continuity of civilization, and experience the momentum of the times.

