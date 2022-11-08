Cetera Bolsters Business Development Team with Three New Hires

New team members to contribute key industry expertise to help accelerate strong business momentum

Cetera attracted a record $6.3 billion in assets through third quarter recruiting as advisors continue to seek independence combined with leading resources and support

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that it has expanded its business development team with three new team members. The industry veteran hires complement strong business development momentum, with Cetera attracting a record $6.3 billion in assets through recruiting efforts in the third quarter. Cetera's business development team has grown exponentially throughout 2022, delivering record results as the firm eyes even greater growth headed into 2023.

The three new hires are:

Jeremy Wilmes , CLU ® , ChFC ® , CASL ® , RICP ® , joins the team as a senior recruiter who will cover Florida from his home in Tampa Bay . Prior to joining Cetera, he was a director at Truist Life Insurance Holdings, where he covered Florida , Georgia , Alabama and Texas . Jeremy worked in multiple roles at Allstate Life & Retirement over the course of six years, where he led life and retirement sales among 700 agencies and 2,000 licensed producers across five states. He is a CFP ® certification candidate and holds multiple securities registrations and financial designations and certifications.

Tim Petrovich joins the team as a senior recruiter covering California . Prior to joining Cetera, he was a regional director of business development at Atria Wealth Solutions, where he developed and oversaw a new territory and drove sales and growth for the firm. He also worked in business development roles at Securities America and LPL for more than 10 years.

James Fox joins the team as a sourcing and engagement specialist from JP Morgan Chase, where he served in recruiting, onboarding, compliance and human resources roles of increasing responsibility for more than 10 years. Throughout his career, he has developed a track record of success in recruiting, sourcing, management, HR operations, reporting, business analysis, quality assurance, sales, relationship management, retail banking, and customer service.

"Jeremy, Tim and James join Cetera at a critical time, as we look to close out a record year on a positive note and reach for even greater success in 2023," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "As advisors continue to reevaluate their firm affiliation amid changing industry dynamics, we are positioned well to attract the industry's best financial professionals who are looking for a fresh start and better fit for their business and their clients. We welcome Jeremy, Tim and James to Cetera and look forward to their contributions in helping us achieve our collective goals."

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

