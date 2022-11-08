CAE's CEO Marc Parent awarded Aviation Week's Philip J. Klass Award for Lifetime Achievement

MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, has been granted Aviation Week's Philip J. Klass Award for Lifetime Achievement, recognizing extraordinary achievement in the global aerospace arena. The Aviation Week Network Annual Laureate Awards ceremony took place on November 3, in Washington, DC.

"It is a tremendous honour for me to receive the Philip J. Klass Award for Lifetime Achievement," said Mr. Parent. "I have been flying since I was 17, and safety has been a driving force as I pursued my passion for aviation both in my personal and professional life. In a career spanning nearly four decades, my proudest accomplishment has been rallying a team of 13,000 people at CAE around a noble mission – making the world a safer place," he added.

Mr. Parent has more than 35 years of experience in the aerospace industry. Since joining CAE in 2005, he has led CAE's growth beyond creating simulation products to providing solutions, services and technologies that enhance human performance. Under his leadership, CAE has become the largest provider of civil aviation training services in the world, and a global leader in training and mission support solutions for defence and security forces and the healthcare sector, with the ultimate objective of preparing people for the moments that matter.

Committed to building technology to accelerate the development and safe adoption of world-changing innovations, Mr. Parent led CAE to become the first Canadian aerospace company to achieve carbo-neutrality in 2020.

Looking toward the future, Mr. Parent is leading CAE towards world-changing innovations that will make the future of the aerospace industry even more efficient, greener, and safer than ever before.

Over the years, Mr. Parent has been honoured with numerous awards, including the Order of Canada, Industry Leader of the Year from the Living Legends of Aviation, induction into Quebec's Air and Space Hall of Fame and Canada's Aviation Hall of Fame, and being named a Knight of the Ordre national du Québec. Read Marc Parent's full bio here.

Click here to download picture.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Follow us on Twitter: @CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

Read our FY22 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility Report

View original content:

SOURCE CAE INC.