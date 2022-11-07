Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day, November 14th and 15th.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will hold 1x1 investor meetings and present on Tuesday, November 15th at 1:35pm ET.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

