Fountain Life Brings Unique Health Screening and Diagnostic Capabilities to Dallas with Opening of Innovative New Center

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Life, a preventative health and longevity company committed to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive, today announced the opening of its third precision diagnostic center designed to help members live longer, healthier and more fulfilling lives by detecting illnesses at their earliest stages. The company's newest center, located in Dallas, TX, features innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to collect and assess data that can aid in diagnosing conditions such as cancer, heart disease and neurodegenerative disease before they can cause harm.

Fountain Life (PRNewswire)

"The ability to detect illness early before it advances leads to extraordinarily high survival rates and enables our members to experience a much higher quality of life," said Bill Kapp, M.D., Fountain Life CEO and co-founder. "We are proud to be able to serve a growing number of members. The Dallas center joins our location in Naples, FL and our center in White Plains, NY as a premier healthcare destination for individuals who want to become the CEO of their own health and realize the benefits of early disease detection."

The 14,000 sq ft center located in the northern area of Dallas offers precision diagnostic testing including executive blood panels, a full-body and brain MRI, CCTA heart scanning and other assessments such as a blood test that can detect more than 50 cancers as early as stage 0 to 1. These cutting-edge technologies can screen for structural abnormalities and other key indicators of a developing disease, identifying many chronic diseases and life-threatening conditions that may be asymptomatic or have no genetic indicators, which make them difficult to predict using standard medical tests. When diagnosed early, members can avoid or mitigate long-term issues that may require ongoing treatment and reduce longevity and quality of life.

Fountain Life centers, now open in Texas, Florida, and New York, are planned for several other U.S. and global locations in the coming years. The expansion also includes partnerships with real estate developers, hospitality management companies, payors and other wellness-oriented businesses, all with the goal of making early screenings for chronic, preventative and potentially lethal conditions available to as many individuals as possible.

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life brings together the world's most renowned scientists and physicians to boost longevity and performance – putting health back in healthcare. Fountain Life does this by using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to collect data and gain insights into the human body that have never been possible before. Fountain Life's data-driven approach enables finding illnesses, including cancer, cardiac, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disease, early before they can cause harm. As a result, Fountain Life members operate at peak performance throughout their life with the aim that they will feel as healthy and vibrant at 100 as they were at 60. Learn more at www.fountainlife.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

