DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 21, 2022

WUHAN, China, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, November 21, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.
DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
International:
1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free:
1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free:
4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free:
800-963976
Singapore Toll Free:
800-120-5863
Conference ID:
2596363
The replay will be accessible through November 28, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:
International:
1-412-317-0088
United States Toll Free:
1-877-344-7529
Access Code:
7404748
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.
About DouYu International Holdings Limited
Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment livestreaming, a wide array of video and graphic contents, as well as opportunities to participate in community events and discussions. By nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through integration of livestreaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities with a primary focus on games, especially on eSports. This enables DouYu to continuously expand its user base and enhance its user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.
Investor Relations Contact
Lingling Kong
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: ir@douyu.tv
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6934
Robin Yang
ICR, LLC.
Email: DouYu.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6934
Media Relations Contact
Lingling Kong
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: pr_douyu@douyu.tv
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475
Edmond Lococo
ICR, LLC.
Email: DouYu.PR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475
