ACL Airshop Shifts into Higher Gear for Air Cargo Customers

Long-Term ULD Management Contracts and Digital Suite Upgrades Highlight New Growth Investments by Leading Air Cargo Equipment & Logistics Provider

GREENVILLE, S.C. and MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Airshop, a global leader in air cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) logistics solutions to over 200 airlines, air cargo carriers, and other transportation clients, is announcing strategic initiatives and technology themes at the Air Cargo Forum in Miami. The air cargo convention is paired with the Transport Logistics Americas supply chain forum and runs November 8th through 10th. TIACA (The International Air Cargo Association) is hosting this major annual aviation event. TIACA works with industry partners and regulators to advocate and drive change for a safe, profitable and united air cargo industry that embraces modern technologies and practices to sustainably and fairly serve trade and social development worldwide. A specialized company in the air cargo value chain, ACL Airshop is also a Trustee level member of TIACA.

ACL Airshop logo. ACL Airshop is a technology-driven air cargo logistics services and manufacturing specialist with expert coverage at more than 50 of the world's top 100 cargo airports on 6 continents, serving 200 of the world's major airlines and other transportation customers. For more information visit www.ACLairsop.com. (PRNewsfoto/ACL Airshop) (PRNewswire)

ACL AIRSHOP Gears-Up for Airlines Customers with more Long-Term Contracts and enhanced ULD Digital Suite

ACL Airshop has geared-up two key aspects in its business offerings, centered on customers' needs. While maintaining its market dominance on short-term ULD leasing solutions , it is (1) adding a growing array of selective Long-Term Multi-Year ULD Fleet Management Contracts with its customers, and (2) continuously upgrading its comprehensive Digital Suite of innovative logistics technologies.

In addition to enlarging the ULD fleet each year and growing the worldwide network of hub stations, these important ongoing strategic initiatives are centered on customers' needs:

Long-Term ULD Fleet Management Contracts Now Comprise Half of ACL Airshop's Deployed Asset Volume. Multi-Year Contracts can give customers cost-efficient access to all of the logistics and digital services that ACL Airshop offers, including repairs, nets, straps, digitalization, ULD Control, tracking, FindMyULD, and other end-to-end efficiencies. The company is continuously investing in more pallets and many other ULD types to expand its available fleet, and will be opening more network hub stations in response to clients' requirements. The combination of large deployable ULD inventory across a global network of convenient airport hubs is very desirable to airlines and cargo operators. That includes ACL's unique one-way lease/drop-off option. ACL Airshop's deliberate mix of short-term solutions and long-term recurring contracts is a formidable Value Proposition that helps customers with numerous options.

Award-Winning Digital Suite Makes Life Easier for All Users in the Customer's Logistics Ecosystem. FindMyULD, Bluetooth tracking, ACL's global Operations Center, plus advanced Repair Station software and other innovations, customers discover they can "do more with less." ACL Airshop has now even tied the Airway Bill itself to the Bluetooth tag of the ULD, creating useful new levels of end-to-end visibility and speed for air cargo customers and their end-user shippers. One of the company leaders likened these advances to the "Uberization" of the air cargo ULD sector—putting "everything in the palm of your hand" for customers and other parties across the cargo network. ULD Control™ is a complete web based software solution for managing ULD equipment anywhere, 24/7/365. ACL Airshop is a key player at the nexus of the industry evolution in digital technologies that aid freight forwarders, shippers, cargo centers, and airlines in improving their operations. The company recently revealed in 2022 a newly designed and field-tested Bluetooth ULD tag for installation in the seat-tracks of cargo pallets. That product improvement is now rolling-out with several major customers.

ACL Airshop owns, maintains and leases more than 60,000 Unit Load Devices (ULDs), including air freight pallets and containers, issued from 55 airport hub locations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. ACL Airshop's strong growth in recent years builds on the company's 39-year heritage as an air cargo equipment and logistics specialist. Its worldwide services network has expanded from 23 airport hub locations in 2016 to 55 at latest count. More hubs are planned. Today, the company maintains the largest independent inventory of lease-ready ULD assets in the industry for short-term solutions, and also has a growing array of multi-year ULD Management contracts. The company deploys innovative logistics technologies in a comprehensive Digital Suite, such as "FindMyULD" which yield better fleet efficiencies and operational cost savings for customers. ACL Airshop was first-in-market among its competitive class to offer Bluetooth tracking & tracing of air cargo pallets and containers.

