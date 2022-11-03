Wheaton Precious Metals Maintains Strong Cash Operating Margins in the Third Quarter of 2022

Designated News Release

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - "At Wheaton, we focus on building a sustainable company that provides investors with profitable, long-term exposure to precious metals. While inflationary pressures have impacted all sectors of the economy, especially mining, Wheaton has maintained cash operating margins of over 75% year to date, highlighting the strength of our streaming business model," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Despite some recent challenges, we are pleased with the improvements we have seen over the third quarter in our diverse portfolio of high-quality assets, which is forecast to deliver significant organic growth over the next five years and sustained precious metals production for decades to come. We also are very optimistic that we can continue to add accretive new streams to the portfolio given the number of opportunities that we are currently reviewing coupled with one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector."

Solid Financial Results and Strong Balance Sheet

$219 million in revenue and $154 million in operating cash flow in the quarter

$197 million in net earnings and $94 million in adjusted net earnings 1 in the quarter

A cash balance of $495 million and no debt as at September 30, 2022

Extended the maturity date of the undrawn US$2 billion revolving credit facility to July 18, 2027

Declared a quarterly dividend1 of $0.15 per common share

High Quality Asset Base

Streaming agreements on 21 operating mines and 13 development projects

85% of attributable production from assets in the lowest half of their respective cost curves 2

29 years of mine life based on Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves and potential additional mine life from mineral resource conversion and exploration 3

Average annual production for the ten-year period ending December 31, 2031 , is expected to be approximately 850,000 GEOs 2 ,4

Completed the previously disclosed termination of the Keno Hill precious metal purchase agreement ("PMPA") for $141 million , resulting in an impairment reversal of $10 million and a gain on disposition of $104 million

Announced the proposed termination of the Yauliyacu PMPA for $150 million , less the aggregate value of any deliveries to Wheaton of silver produced in 2022 prior to closing

Leadership in Sustainability

Top Rankings: #1 out of 119 precious metals companies and Global Top 50 out of over 14,900 multi-sector companies by Sustainalytics, AA rated by MSCI, and Prime rated by ISS

Commitment to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 supported by interim targets covering all material emissions including Scope 3

Established a sustainability linked element in connection with the extension of the revolving credit facility

Recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights

Recognized by ESG Investing for Best Climate Related Reporting (Mid Cap)

Supported flood relief to local communities near the Stillwater mine in Montana

Presenting sponsor of BC Cancer Foundation's Tour de Cure supporting cancer research

Operational Overview

(all figures in US dollars unless otherwise noted)



Q3 2022



Q3 2021

Change



YTD 2022



YTD 2021



Change Units produced

































Gold ounces



73,508



85,624

(14.2) %



218,004



254,225



(14.2) % Silver ounces



5,883



6,349

(7.3) %



18,645



19,643



(5.1) % Palladium ounces



3,229



5,105

(36.7) %



11,616



16,175



(28.2) % Cobalt pounds



226



370

(39.0) %



596



1,912



(68.8) % Gold equivalent ounces 2



159,852



183,012

(12.7) %



491,088



570,040



(13.9) % Units sold

































Gold ounces



62,000



67,649

(8.4) %



224,238



232,843



(3.7) % Silver ounces



5,234



5,487

(4.6) %



16,635



17,744



(6.3) % Palladium ounces



4,227



5,703

(25.9) %



11,680



14,703



(20.6) % Cobalt pounds



115



131

(12.2) %



851



658



29.3 % Gold equivalent ounces 2



138,824



149,862

(7.4) %



475,259



498,635



(4.7) % Change in PBND and Inventory

































Gold equivalent ounces 2



6,620



17,659

11,039



(32,497)



22,375



54,872 Revenue

$ 218,836

$ 268,957

(18.6) %

$ 829,002

$ 923,468



(10.2) % Net earnings

$ 196,460

$ 134,937

45.6 %

$ 503,001

$ 463,063



8.6 % Per share

$ 0.435

$ 0.300

45.0 %

$ 1.114

$ 1.029



8.3 % Adjusted net earnings 1

$ 93,878

$ 137,087

(31.5) %

$ 401,168

$ 459,848



(12.8) % Per share 1

$ 0.208

$ 0.304

(31.6) %

$ 0.889

$ 1.022



(13.0) % Operating cash flows

$ 154,497

$ 201,287

(23.2) %

$ 571,396

$ 649,856



(12.1) % Per share 1

$ 0.342

$ 0.447

(23.5) %

$ 1.266

$ 1.444



(12.3) %

All amounts in thousands except gold, palladium & gold equivalent ounces, and per share amounts.



Third Quarter Operating Asset Highlights

Salobo: In the third quarter of 2022, Salobo produced 44,200 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 20% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower grades and recovery. According to Vale S.A.'s ("Vale"), plant performance improved relative to the second quarter of 2022 despite additional planned and corrective maintenance performed in the third quarter. Vale plans for maintenance activities to continue in the fourth quarter of 2022 to further improve plant reliability.

Vale reports that physical completion of the Salobo III mine expansion was 98% at the end of the third quarter. Progress in the third quarter included the primary crushing circuit being fully commissioned, hot commissioning of the conveyor system, and commencement of wet commissioning of the flotation circuit.

Antamina: In the third quarter of 2022, Antamina produced 1.4 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 11% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower grades as per the mine plan.

Peñasquito: In the third quarter of 2022, Peñasquito produced 2.0 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 7% relative to the third quarter of 2021 with lower recovery and grades as per the mine plan.

Constancia: In the third quarter of 2022, Constancia produced 0.6 million ounces of attributable silver and 7,200 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 8% for silver production and a decrease of approximately 16% for gold production relative to the third quarter of 2021, with the increase in silver being primarily due to higher throughput and the decrease in gold production being primarily due to the mining of lower-grade material resulting from mine sequencing.

Sudbury: In the third quarter of 2022, Vale's Sudbury mines produced 4,700 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 3109% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to operations at the mine being temporarily suspended due to a labour dispute which lasted from June 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021. Vale reports that in the third quarter, the first phase of the Copper Cliff Complex South Mine Project was opened, including the development of more than 12km of tunnels to reunite the south and north shafts of the mine, which is expected to nearly double ore production at the Copper Cliff Mine. The Copper Cliff Mine has historically represented approximately 20% of attributable production for Wheaton from Sudbury.

Stillwater: In the third quarter of 2022, the Stillwater mines produced 1,800 ounces of attributable gold and 3,200 ounces of attributable palladium, a decrease of approximately 38% for gold and 37% for palladium relative to the third quarter of 2021. As per Sibanye-Stillwater Limited, regional floods impacted the Stillwater operations on June 13, 2022, including damage to bridges and the access road to the Stillwater mine. Operations at the Stillwater mine, which accounts for 60% of the mined production from the Stillwater operations, were suspended for seven weeks, but resumed on July 29, 2022. Access to the East Boulder mine and the Columbus metallurgical facilities remains intact and both facilities continued operating during the flooding events.

San Dimas: In the third quarter of 2022, San Dimas produced 11,800 ounces of attributable gold, virtually unchanged relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower throughput offset by higher grades. According to First Majestic Silver Corp., silver and gold grades were higher in the third quarter compared to the prior quarter due to improvements in dilution control from the long hole stoping in the Jessica and Regina veins and due to initial production from the Perez vein commencing in July.

Other Gold: In the third quarter of 2022, total Other Gold attributable production was 3,700 ounces, a decrease of approximately 46% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the closure of the 777 mine in June 2022.

Other Silver: In the third quarter of 2022, total Other Silver attributable production was 1.9 million ounces, a decrease of approximately 8% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower production at Aljustrel (grades) and Stratoni (placed into care and maintenance).

Voisey's Bay: In the third quarter of 2022, the Voisey's Bay mine produced 226,000 pounds of attributable cobalt, a decrease of approximately 39% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to mining lower grade material during the ongoing transitional period between the depletion of the Ovoid open-pit mine and ramp-up to full production of the Voisey's Bay underground project. Vale reports that physical completion of the Voisey's Bay underground mine extension was 78% at the end of the third quarter. Progress in the third quarter included surface activities being well advanced with the port fuel tanks installed and Eastern Deeps mine fresh air infrastructure completed, and in the underground, the Reid Brook bulk Material Handling System advancing on schedule.

Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.

Third Quarter Development Asset Highlights

Goose Project: Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. ("Sabina") announced a formal construction decision for the Goose Project. Sabina noted that the project will be in a position to commence full construction in early 2023 with first production expected in 2025.

Blackwater Project: Artemis Gold Inc. ("Artemis") announced the commencement of site preparation work at the plant site including site clearing, bulk earthworks and sediment/erosion control. Artemis believes the Blackwater plant site will start major construction works in the first quarter of 2023.

Marathon Project: Generation Mining Limited ("Gen Mining") delivered the environmental assessment report for the Marathon Project to federal and provincial ministers and announced the purchasing of an unused, surplus SAG mill and ball mill. Gen Mining anticipates starting construction late in the first quarter of 2023.

Curipamba Project: Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") announced an Investment Protection Agreement commitment declaration by the Government of Ecuador indicating a significant milestone in the development of the Curipamba Project. Adventus plans for a formal construction commencement in the second quarter of 2023.

Portfolio Optimization

Keno Hill: On September 7, 2022, Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla") completed the previously announced acquisition of all the outstanding common shares of Alexco. In connection with this acquisition, the Company entered into an agreement with Hecla to terminate the Keno Hill PMPA effective September 7, 2022, in exchange for 34,800,989 common shares of Hecla valued at $141 million (the "Hecla shares"[5]), resulting in an impairment reversal of the Keno Hill PMPA in the amount of $10 million and a gain on disposal of $104 million.

Yauliyacu: On August 18, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement with Glencore plc ("Glencore") to terminate its silver stream on the Yauliyacu Mine in Peru for a cash payment of $150 million, less the aggregate value of any deliveries to Wheaton, prior to closing, of silver produced subsequent to December 31, 2021. Wheaton has agreed to terminate the stream in order to help facilitate the sale by Glencore of the Yauliyacu Mine. As at September 30, 2022, the net termination payment is estimated to be approximately $136 million. The closing of the transaction is contingent on Glencore divesting the Yauliyacu mine by December 31, 2022 and certain other customary conditions. Glencore retains the option to terminate the silver stream even if it does not divest the Yauliyacu mine by December 31, 2022.

Financial Review

Revenues

Revenue was $219 million in the third quarter of 2022 representing an 19% decrease from the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to a 12% decrease in the average realized gold equivalent² price; and a 7% decrease in the number of GEOs² sold.

Revenue was $829 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 10% decrease from the comparable period of the previous year due primarily to a 5% decrease in the number of gold equivalent² ounces sold; and a 6% decrease in the average realized gold equivalent² price.

Cash Costs and Margin

Average cash costs¹ in the third quarter of 2022 were $439 per GEO² as compared to $417 in the third quarter of 2021. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,137 per GEO² sold, a decrease of 17% as compared with the third quarter of 2021.

Average cash costs¹ for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $433 per GEO² as compared to $441 in the comparable period of the previous year. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,311 per GEO² sold, a 7% decrease from the comparable period of the previous year.

Balance Sheet (at September 30, 2022)

Approximately $495 million of cash on hand.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company made upfront cash payments totaling $47 million relative to PMPA's.

The Company extended its existing undrawn $2 billion revolving term loan with its maturity date now July 18, 2027 . As part of the extension, Wheaton added a sustainability-linked element which may impact the interest rate paid on drawn amounts and standby fees.

The Company is well positioned to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive mineral stream interests.

Sustainability

Community Investment Program:

In the third quarter, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton International") in partnership with Sibanye-Stillwater Limited, donated funds to support flood relief in the community of Nye , which is the closest town to the Stillwater mine in Montana . Funds were used to clean up debris and support other flood-related recovery efforts and to support families in financial need whose houses were damaged.

In the third quarter, new reading rooms were opened in the state of Maranhāo, Brazil , as part of the Routes and Literary Network project that is maintained by the Vale Foundation in partnership with Wheaton International and the Associação Cidade Escola Aprendiz. The new reading rooms benefit 1,800 students from three different schools.

On August 27 th, the Tour de Cure, presented by Wheaton Precious Metals, raised CA$6.3 million for the BC Cancer Foundation. The event is B.C.'s largest cycling fundraiser attracting over 1,100 participants. Since 2014, Wheaton has donated over CA$3.2 million towards crucial advancements in cancer research and care. In addition, the Silver Bullets, Wheaton's cycling team comprised of employees, friends and family have collectively raised over CA$2 million through the Tour de Cure.

Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility: Wheaton has added a sustainability-linked element in connection with the extension to its existing undrawn US$2 billion revolving credit facility, underscoring Wheaton's commitment to sustainability initiatives. Under the renewed revolving credit facility, the interest rate paid on drawn amounts and standby fees will be adjusted based upon Wheaton's performance in three sustainability-related areas including climate change, diversity and overall sustainability performance.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Wheaton Precious Metals' MD&A and Financial Statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Mr. Wes Carson, P.Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations, Neil Burns, P.Geo., Vice President, Technical Services for Wheaton Precious Metals and Ryan Ulansky, P.Eng., Vice President, Engineering, are a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release (specifically Mr. Carson has reviewed production figures, Mr. Burns has reviewed mineral resource estimates and Mr. Ulansky has reviewed the mineral reserve estimates).

Wheaton Precious Metals believes that there are no significant differences between its corporate governance practices and those required to be followed by United States domestic issuers under the NYSE listing standards. This confirmation is located on the Wheaton Precious Metals website at http://www.wheatonpm.com/Company/corporate-governance/default.aspxhttp://www.silverwheaton.com/company/corporate-governance/default.aspx.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Outlook

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming for all of its stakeholders.

Wheaton's estimated attributable production for 2022 is forecast to be 300,000 to 320,000 ounces of gold, 22.5 to 24.0 million ounces of silver, and 35,000 to 40,000 gold equivalent ounces2 ("GEOs"), resulting in production of approximately 640,000 to 680,000 GEOs2. As a result of the proposed termination of the Yauliyacu PMPA, the Company now expects average annual production for the five-year period ending December 31, 2026, to be approximately 800,000 GEOs2,4 (from 820,000 GEOs2,4 previously) and for the ten-year period ending December 31, 2031, to be approximately 850,000 GEOs2,4 (from 870,000 GEOs2,4 previously).

In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and Financial Statements, reference to the Company and Wheaton includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.

End Notes

________________________________________________ 1 Please refer to non-IFRS measures at the end of this press release. Dividends declared in the referenced calendar quarter, relative to the financial results of the prior quarter. Details of the dividend can be found in the Wheaton's news release date November 3, 2022, titled "Wheaton Precious Metals Declares Quarterly Dividend."

2 Company reports & S and P Capital IQ est. of 2022 byproduct cost curves for gold, zinc/lead, copper, PGM, nickel & silver mines. GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1800/oz, silver $24/oz, palladium $2,100/oz and cobalt $33/lb.

3 Portfolio mine life based on recoverable reserves and resources as of Dec 31, 2021 and 2021 actual mill throughput and is weighted by individual reserve and resource category.

4 Five- and ten-year guidance do not include optionality production from Pascua Lama, Navidad, Cotabambas, Metates or additional expansions at Salobo outside of the project currently in construction. In addition, five-year guidance also does not include any production from Kutcho, or the Victor project at Sudbury.

5 The Hecla shares represent approximately 6% of Hecla's current issued and outstanding shares and are subject to a six month hold period from the closing date of September 7, 2022.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings





Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales

$ 218,836 $ 268,957 $ 829,002 $ 923,468 Cost of sales

















Cost of sales, excluding depletion

$ 60,955 $ 62,529 $ 205,891 $ 219,757 Depletion



55,728

54,976

178,812

195,458 Total cost of sales

$ 116,683 $ 117,505 $ 384,703 $ 415,215 Gross margin

$ 102,153 $ 151,452 $ 444,299 $ 508,253 General and administrative expenses



8,360

7,932

27,448

26,572 Share based compensation



77

4,139

11,586

13,746 Donations and community investments



1,406

1,524

3,379

3,712 Reversal of impairment of mineral stream interests

(10,330)

-

(10,330)

- Earnings from operations

$ 102,640 $ 137,857 $ 412,216 $ 464,223 Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest



(104,425)

-

(104,425)

- Other (income) expense



(2,799)

1,108

(3,448)

(2,194) Earnings before finance costs and income taxes $ 209,864 $ 136,749 $ 520,089 $ 466,417 Finance costs



1,398

1,379

4,209

4,309 Earnings before income taxes

$ 208,466 $ 135,370 $ 515,880 $ 462,108 Income tax (expense) recovery



(12,006)

(433)

(12,879)

955 Net earnings

$ 196,460 $ 134,937 $ 503,001 $ 463,063 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.435 $ 0.300 $ 1.114 $ 1.029 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.434 $ 0.299 $ 1.112 $ 1.026 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















Basic



451,757

450,326

451,402

449,977 Diluted



452,386

451,717

452,221

451,369



Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at

September 30 As at

December 31 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2022 2021 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 494,618 $ 226,045 Accounts receivable

11,536

11,577 Other

14,764

12,102 Total current assets $ 520,918 $ 249,724 Non-current assets







Mineral stream interests $ 5,807,056 $ 5,905,797 Early deposit mineral stream interests

46,092

34,741 Mineral royalty interest

6,606

6,606 Long-term equity investments

190,472

61,477 Convertible notes receivable

-

17,086 Property, plant and equipment

4,505

5,509 Other

11,946

15,211 Total non-current assets $ 6,066,677 $ 6,046,427 Total assets $ 6,587,595 $ 6,296,151 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 11,274 $ 13,939 Current taxes payable

6,163

132 Current portion of performance share units

10,407

14,807 Current portion of lease liabilities

803

813 Total current liabilities $ 28,647 $ 29,691 Non-current liabilities







Performance share units

3,661

11,498 Lease liabilities

1,348

2,060 Deferred income taxes

1,954

100 Pension liability

3,173

2,685 Total non-current liabilities $ 10,136 $ 16,343 Total liabilities $ 38,783 $ 46,034 Shareholders' equity







Issued capital $ 3,741,211 $ 3,698,998 Reserves

7,464

47,036 Retained earnings

2,800,137

2,504,083 Total shareholders' equity $ 6,548,812 $ 6,250,117 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,587,595 $ 6,296,151

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited)

2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities

















Net earnings

$ 196,460 $ 134,937 $ 503,001 $ 463,063 Adjustments for

















Depreciation and depletion



56,129

55,445

180,004

196,869 Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest



(104,425)

-

(104,425)

- Reversal of impairment of mineral stream interests



(10,330)

-

(10,330)

- Interest expense



22

30

72

324 Equity settled stock based compensation



1,568

1,315

4,407

3,946 Performance share units



(1,654)

2,824

(11,231)

(7,128) Pension expense



291

294

720

710 Income tax expense (recovery)



12,006

433

12,879

(955) Loss (gain) on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held



204

1,246

1,101

2,392 Fair value (gain) loss on convertible note receivable



-

490

1,380

(4,136) Investment income recognized in net earnings



(1,953)

(178)

(2,696)

(275) Other



(349)

(9)

(1,821)

685 Change in non-cash working capital



4,728

4,434

(3,825)

(5,341) Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest

$ 152,697 $ 201,261 $ 569,236 $ 650,154 Income taxes recovered (paid)



(29)

-

(141)

(51) Interest paid



(22)

(31)

(73)

(401) Interest received



1,851

57

2,374

154 Cash generated from operating activities

$ 154,497 $ 201,287 $ 571,396 $ 649,856 Financing activities

















Bank debt repaid

$ - $ - $ - $ (195,000) Credit facility extension fees



(1,205)

(54)

(1,207)

(1,727) Share purchase options exercised



-

183

7,549

5,719 Lease payments



(201)

(196)

(603)

(583) Dividends paid



(59,487)

(57,235)

(176,604)

(160,784) Cash (used for) generated from financing activities

$ (60,893) $ (57,302) $ (170,865) $ (352,375) Investing activities

















Mineral stream interests

$ (46,675) $ (1,055) $ (107,476) $ (216,845) Early deposit mineral stream interests



(750)

(750)

(1,500)

(1,500) Mineral royalty interest



-

-

-

(3,571) Closing costs on disposal of mineral stream interests



(139)

-

(139)

- Acquisition of long-term investments



-

(5,076)

(22,768)

(7,453) Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments



-

-

-

112,188 Dividends received



102

110

322

110 Other



(69)

(171)

(194)

(691) Cash (used for) generated from investing activities

$ (47,531) $ (6,942) $ (131,755) $ (117,762) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

$ (81) $ (39) $ (203) $ 48 Increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ 45,992 $ 137,004 $ 268,573 $ 179,767 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

448,626

235,446

226,045

192,683 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 494,618 $ 372,450 $ 494,618 $ 372,450

Summary of Units Produced



Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Gold ounces produced ²















Salobo 44,212 34,129 44,883 48,235 55,205 55,590 46,622 62,854 Sudbury 3 4,735 5,289 5,362 4,379 148 4,563 7,004 6,659 Constancia 7,196 8,042 6,311 9,857 8,533 5,525 2,453 3,929 San Dimas 4 11,808 10,044 10,461 13,714 11,936 11,478 10,491 11,652 Stillwater 5 1,833 2,171 2,497 2,664 2,949 2,962 3,041 3,290 Other















Minto 3,182 2,480 4,060 3,506 1,703 3,206 2,638 789 777 6 - 3,509 4,003 4,462 4,717 5,035 6,280 2,866 Marmato 542 778 477 479 433 1,713 - - Total Other 3,724 6,767 8,540 8,447 6,853 9,954 8,918 3,655 Total gold ounces produced 73,508 66,442 78,054 87,296 85,624 90,072 78,529 92,039 Silver ounces produced 2















Peñasquito 2,017 2,089 2,219 2,145 2,180 2,026 2,202 2,014 Antamina 1,377 1,379 1,260 1,366 1,548 1,558 1,577 1,930 Constancia 564 584 506 578 521 468 406 478 Other















Los Filos 7 23 23 42 37 17 26 31 6 Zinkgruvan 642 739 577 482 658 457 420 515 Yauliyacu 463 756 637 382 372 629 737 454 Stratoni 8 - - - 129 18 164 165 185 Minto 42 25 45 44 25 33 21 16 Neves-Corvo 323 345 344 522 362 408 345 420 Aljustrel 246 292 287 325 314 400 474 440 Cozamin 179 169 186 213 199 183 230 - Marmato 7 8 11 7 10 39 - - Keno Hill 9 - 48 20 30 44 55 27 - 777 6 - 80 91 96 81 83 130 51 Total Other 1,925 2,485 2,240 2,267 2,100 2,477 2,580 2,087 Total silver ounces produced 5,883 6,537 6,225 6,356 6,349 6,529 6,765 6,509 Palladium ounces produced ²















Stillwater 5 3,229 3,899 4,488 4,733 5,105 5,301 5,769 5,672 Cobalt pounds produced ²















Voisey's Bay 226 136 234 381 370 380 1,162 ¹⁰ - GEOs produced 11 159,852 160,646 170,590 184,551 183,012 190,272 196,756 185,436 SEOs produced 11 11,989 12,048 12,794 13,841 13,726 14,270 14,757 13,908 Average payable rate 2















Gold 95.1 % 95.1 % 95.2 % 96.0 % 96.0 % 95.8 % 95.0 % 95.2 % Silver 86.1 % 85.5 % 86.1 % 86.0 % 86.6 % 86.9 % 86.6 % 86.3 % Palladium 95.0 % 94.6 % 92.7 % 92.2 % 94.5 % 95.0 % 91.6 % 93.6 % Cobalt 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % n.a. GEO 11 90.6 % 90.1 % 90.5 % 91.4 % 91.3 % 91.8 % 90.7 % 91.2 %

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures and payable rates may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. Operations at the Sudbury mines were suspended from June 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021 as a result of a labour disruption by unionized employees. 4) Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. Effective April 1, 2020, the fixed gold to silver exchange ratio was revised to 90:1, with the 70:1 ratio being reinstated on October 15, 2020. For reference, attributable silver production from prior periods is as follows: Q3-2022 - 412,000 ounces; Q2-2022 - 382,000 ounces; Q1-2022 - 408,000 ounces; Q4-2021 - 544,000 ounces; Q3-2021 - 472,000 ounces; Q2-2021 - 467,000 ounces; Q1-2021 - 429,000 ounces; Q4-2020 - 485,000 ounces. 5) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 6) Operations at 777 were temporarily suspended from October 11, 2020 to November 25, 2020 as a result of an incident that occurred on October 9th during routine maintenance of the hoist rope and skip. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 7) Operations at Los Filos were suspended from September 3, 2020 to December 23, 2020 as the result of an illegal road blockade by members of the nearby Carrizalillo community and had been temporarily suspended from June 22, 2021 to July 26, 2021 as the result of illegal blockades by a group of unionized employees and members of the Xochipala community. 8) The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. 9) On September 7, 2022, the Company terminated the Keno Hill stream in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common shares received as consideration. 10) Effective January 1, 2021, the Company was entitled to cobalt production from the Voisey's Bay mine. As per the Voisey's Bay PMPA with Vale, Wheaton is entitled to any cobalt processed at the Long Harbour Processing Plant as of January 1, 2021, resulting in reported production in the first quarter of 2021 including some material produced at the Voisey's Bay mine in the previous quarter. 11) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.



Summary of Units Sold



Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Gold ounces sold















Salobo 31,818 48,515 42,513 47,171 35,185 57,296 51,423 53,197 Sudbury 2 5,147 7,916 3,712 965 1,915 6,945 3,691 7,620 Constancia 6,336 7,431 10,494 6,196 8,159 2,321 1,676 3,853 San Dimas 10,196 10,633 10,070 15,182 11,346 11,214 10,273 11,529 Stillwater 3 2,127 2,626 2,628 2,933 2,820 2,574 3,074 3,069 Other















Minto 2,559 2,806 3,695 2,462 1,907 2,359 2,390 1,540 777 3,098 3,629 4,388 4,290 5,879 5,694 2,577 5,435 Marmato 719 781 401 423 438 1,687 - - Total Other 6,376 7,216 8,484 7,175 8,224 9,740 4,967 6,975 Total gold ounces sold 62,000 84,337 77,901 79,622 67,649 90,090 75,104 86,243 Silver ounces sold















Peñasquito 1,599 2,096 2,188 1,818 2,210 1,844 2,174 1,417 Antamina 1,155 1,177 1,468 1,297 1,502 1,499 1,930 1,669 Constancia 498 494 644 351 484 295 346 442 Other















Los Filos 24 41 42 17 12 42 27 - Zinkgruvan 376 650 355 346 354 355 293 326 Yauliyacu 1,005 817 44 551 182 601 1,014 15 Stratoni - (2) 133 42 41 167 117 169 Minto 22 21 31 27 24 29 26 20 Neves-Corvo 105 167 204 259 193 215 239 145 Aljustrel 185 123 145 133 155 208 257 280 Cozamin 154 148 177 174 170 168 173 - Marmato 8 11 8 8 10 35 - - Keno Hill 30 30 27 24 51 33 12 - 777 73 75 87 69 99 109 49 93 Total Other 1,982 2,081 1,253 1,650 1,291 1,962 2,207 1,048 Total silver ounces sold 5,234 5,848 5,553 5,116 5,487 5,600 6,657 4,576 Palladium ounces sold















Stillwater 3 4,227 3,378 4,075 4,641 5,703 3,869 5,131 4,591 Cobalt pounds sold















Voisey's Bay 115 225 511 228 131 395 132 - GEOs sold 4 138,824 170,371 166,065 157,439 149,862 176,502 172,271 152,613 SEOs sold 4 10,412 12,778 12,455 11,808 11,240 13,238 12,920 11,446 Cumulative payable units PBND 5















Gold ounces 67,247 59,331 81,365 84,989 80,819 66,238 70,072 70,555 Silver ounces 3,550 3,672 3,910 4,200 3,845 3,802 3,738 4,486 Palladium ounces 5,041 6,267 5,535 5,629 5,619 6,822 5,373 5,597 Cobalt pounds 402 280 550 596 637 777 820 - GEO 4 127,840 120,735 150,032 158,477 150,317 139,145 141,206 136,894 SEO 4 9,588 9,055 11,252 11,886 11,274 10,436 10,590 10,267 Inventory on hand















Cobalt pounds 556 582 410 657 488 134 132 -

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces sold. 2) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. 3) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 4) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022. 5) Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces as well as cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.

Results of Operations

The operating results of the Company's reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Impairment

Reversals /

Gain on

Disposal 4 Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold



































Salobo 44,212 31,818 $ 1,724 $ 416 $ 334 $ 54,860 $ - $ 31,000 $ 41,617 $ 2,396,952 Sudbury 5 4,735 5,147

1,745

400

1,092

8,984

-

1,303

5,943

288,863 Constancia 7,196 6,336

1,724

415

271

10,925

-

6,578

8,295

97,213 San Dimas 11,808 10,196

1,724

624

260

17,579

-

8,567

11,213

158,704 Stillwater 1,833 2,127

1,724

317

429

3,667

-

2,080

2,992

216,617 Other 6 3,724 6,376

1,743

694

59

11,113

-

6,311

5,562

461,359

73,508 62,000 $ 1,728 $ 474 $ 353 $ 107,128 $ - $ 55,839 $ 75,622 $ 3,619,708 Silver



































Peñasquito 2,017 1,599 $ 19.30 $ 4.36 $ 3.57 $ 30,857 $ - $ 18,182 $ 23,885 $ 301,040 Antamina 1,377 1,155

19.30

3.75

7.06

22,287

-

9,798

17,951

553,231 Constancia 564 498

19.30

6.12

6.35

9,613

-

3,398

6,563

195,507 Other 7 1,925 1,982

18.93

7.51

6.84

37,513

114,755

123,823

21,896

538,739

5,883 5,234 $ 19.16 $ 5.59 $ 5.84 $ 100,270 $ 114,755 $ 155,201 $ 70,295 $ 1,588,517 Palladium



































Stillwater 3,229 4,227 $ 2,091 $ 353 $ 399 $ 8,838 $ - $ 5,657 $ 7,344 $ 228,168 Platinum



































Marathon - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 9,425 Cobalt



































Voisey's Bay 226 115 $ 22.68 $ 7.21 $ 13.63 $ 2,600 $ - $ 211 $ 7,352 $ 361,238 Operating results













$ 218,836 $ 114,755 $ 216,908 $ 160,613 $ 5,807,056 Other































General and administrative





















$ (8,360) $ (5,503)



Share based compensation























(77)

-



Donations and community investments























(1,406)

(1,413)



Finance costs

























(1,398)

(1,020)



Other























2,799

1,849



Income tax

























(12,006)

(29)



Total other



















$ (20,448) $ (6,116) $ 780,539

























$ 196,460 $ 154,497 $ 6,587,595

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Relates to the termination of the Keno Hill PMPA. 5) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 6) Comprised of the operating Minto and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating 777, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Santo Domingo, Blackwater, Fenix, Goose, Marathon and Curipamba gold interests. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 7) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Cozamin and Marmato silver interests, the non-operating 777, Loma de La Plata, Stratoni, Pascua-Lama, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Blackwater and Curipamba silver interests and the previously owned Keno Hill silver interest. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On September 7, 2022, the Keno Hill stream was terminated in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock.



On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 159,852 138,824 $ 1,576 $ 439 $ 1,137 $ 401 $ 736 Silver equivalent basis 5 11,989 10,412 $ 21.02 $ 5.85 $ 15.17 $ 5.35 $ 9.82

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 55,205 35,185 $ 1,795 $ 412 $ 374 $ 63,154 $ 35,504 $ 50,404 $ 2,455,567 Sudbury 4 148 1,915

1,794

400

1,024

3,436

708

2,242

308,158 Constancia 8,533 8,159

1,795

411

315

14,645

8,723

11,487

101,741 San Dimas 11,936 11,346

1,795

618

322

20,365

9,693

13,351

171,617 Stillwater 2,949 2,820

1,795

326

397

5,061

3,024

4,144

220,949 Other 5 6,853 8,224

1,794

590

38

14,755

9,586

9,887

64,985

85,624 67,649 $ 1,795 $ 464 $ 337 $ 121,416 $ 67,238 $ 91,515 $ 3,323,017 Silver































Peñasquito 2,180 2,210 $ 24.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.55 $ 53,259 $ 35,932 $ 43,776 $ 328,470 Antamina 1,548 1,502

23.99

4.80

7.53

36,000

17,503

28,993

589,816 Constancia 521 484

24.09

6.05

7.56

11,668

5,076

9,033

208,537 Other 6 2,100 1,291

22.97

6.33

4.49

29,660

15,686

24,011

602,796

6,349 5,487 $ 23.80 $ 5.06 $ 5.21 $ 130,587 $ 74,197 $ 105,813 $ 1,729,619 Palladium































Stillwater 5,105 5,703 $ 2,426 $ 468 $ 442 $ 13,834 $ 8,644 $ 11,168 $ 234,883 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 370 131 $ 23.78 $ 5.15 $ 8.17 $ 3,120 $ 1,373 $ 159 $ 218,144 Operating results













$ 268,957 $ 151,452 $ 208,655 $ 5,505,663 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (7,932) $ (4,729)



Share based compensation



















(4,139)

-



Donations and community investments



















(1,524)

(1,671)



Finance costs





















(1,379)

(1,039)



Other



















(1,108)

71



Income tax





















(433)

-



Total other















$ (16,515) $ (7,368) $ 541,077





















$ 134,937 $ 201,287 $ 6,046,740

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating Minto, 777 and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World Complex gold interest (formerly referred to as Rosemont). On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, 777, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests, the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont) and Pascua-Lama silver interests and the previously owned Keno Hill silver interest. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On September 7, 2022, the Keno Hill stream was terminated in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock.



On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 183,012 149,862 $ 1,795 $ 417 $ 1,378 $ 367 $ 1,011 Silver equivalent basis 5 13,726 11,240 $ 23.93 $ 5.56 $ 18.37 $ 4.89 $ 13.48

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Units Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Impairment

Reversals /

Gain on

Disposal 4 Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold



































Salobo 123,224 122,846 $ 1,834 $ 416 $ 334 $ 225,267 $ - $ 133,146 $ 174,134 $ 2,396,952 Sudbury 5 15,386 16,775

1,828

400

1,091

30,673

-

5,657

22,980

288,863 Constancia 21,549 24,261

1,833

413

271

44,480

-

27,886

34,463

97,213 San Dimas 32,313 30,899

1,823

622

260

56,335

-

29,095

37,114

158,704 Stillwater 6,501 7,381

1,829

330

429

13,503

-

7,902

11,070

216,617 Other 6 19,031 22,076

1,829

734

45

40,388

-

23,183

22,912

461,359

218,004 224,238 $ 1,831 $ 471 $ 348 $ 410,646 $ - $ 226,869 $ 302,673 $ 3,619,708 Silver



































Peñasquito 6,325 5,883 $ 22.21 $ 4.36 $ 3.57 $ 130,686 $ - $ 84,058 $ 105,036 $ 301,040 Antamina 4,016 3,800

22.13

4.42

7.06

84,093

-

40,479

66,952

553,231 Constancia 1,654 1,636

22.15

6.09

6.34

36,227

-

15,883

26,260

195,507 Other 7 6,650 5,316

21.41

7.14

5.61

113,823

114,755

160,768

75,969

538,739

18,645 16,635 $ 21.93 $ 5.43 $ 5.29 $ 364,829 $ 114,755 $ 301,188 $ 274,217 $ 1,588,517 Palladium



































Stillwater 11,616 11,680 $ 2,190 $ 383 $ 399 $ 25,574 $ - $ 16,437 $ 21,099 $ 228,168 Platinum



































Marathon - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 9,425 Cobalt



































Voisey's Bay 596 851 $ 32.85 $ 6.24 $ 9.49 $ 27,953 $ - $ 14,560 $ 24,683 $ 361,238 Operating results













$ 829,002 $ 114,755 $ 559,054 $ 622,672 $ 5,807,056 Other































General and administrative





















$ (27,448) $ (28,933)



Share based compensation























(11,586)

(18,161)



Donations and community investments























(3,379)

(2,976)



Finance costs

























(4,209)

(3,107)



Other























3,448

2,042



Income tax

























(12,879)

(141)



Total other



















$ (56,053) $ (51,276) $ 780,539

























$ 503,001 $ 571,396 $ 6,587,595

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Relates to the termination of the Keno Hill PMPA. 5) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 6) Comprised of the operating 777, Minto and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Santo Domingo, Blackwater, Fenix, Goose, Marathon and Curipamba gold interests. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 7) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Cozamin, Marmato and 777 silver interests, the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Stratoni, Pascua-Lama, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Blackwater and Curipamba silver interests and the previously owned Keno Hill silver interest. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On September 7, 2022, the Keno Hill stream was terminated in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock.



On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were as follows:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 491,088 475,259 $ 1,744 $ 433 $ 1,311 $ 376 $ 935 Silver equivalent basis 5 36,832 35,644 $ 23.26 $ 5.78 $ 17.48 $ 5.02 $ 12.46

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 157,417 143,904 $ 1,797 $ 412 $ 374 $ 258,549 $ 145,466 $ 200,993 $ 2,455,567 Sudbury 4 11,715 12,551

1,812

400

1,024

22,742

4,864

17,722

308,158 Constancia 16,511 12,156

1,796

410

315

21,829

13,018

17,040

101,741 San Dimas 33,905 32,833

1,796

616

322

58,981

28,170

38,755

171,617 Stillwater 8,952 8,468

1,796

327

397

15,212

9,083

12,444

220,949 Other 5 25,725 22,931

1,806

585

67

41,421

26,471

27,981

64,985

254,225 232,843 $ 1,798 $ 454 $ 369 $ 418,734 $ 227,072 $ 314,935 $ 3,323,017 Silver































Peñasquito 6,408 6,228 $ 25.59 $ 4.29 $ 3.55 $ 159,374 $ 110,552 $ 132,655 $ 328,470 Antamina 4,683 4,931

25.66

5.12

7.53

126,484

64,106

100,597

589,816 Constancia 1,395 1,125

25.41

6.03

7.56

28,605

13,306

22,109

208,537 Other 6 7,157 5,460

25.54

8.31

5.48

139,461

64,166

97,241

602,796

19,643 17,744 $ 25.58 $ 5.87 $ 5.50 $ 453,924 $ 252,130 $ 352,602 $ 1,729,619 Palladium































Stillwater 16,175 14,703 $ 2,512 $ 463 $ 442 $ 36,932 $ 23,622 $ 30,128 $ 234,883 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 1,912 658 $ 21.09 $ 4.67 $ 8.17 $ 13,878 $ 5,429 $ 1,244 $ 218,144 Operating results













$ 923,468 $ 508,253 $ 698,909 $ 5,505,663 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (26,572) $ (25,898)



Share based compensation



















(13,746)

(16,926)



Donations and community investments



















(3,712)

(3,247)



Finance costs





















(4,309)

(3,246)



Other



















2,194

315



Income tax





















955

(51)



Total other















$ (45,190) $ (49,053) $ 541,077





















$ 463,063 $ 649,856 $ 6,046,740

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating Minto, 777 and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World Complex gold interest (formerly referred to as Rosemont). On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, 777, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests, the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont) and Pascua-Lama silver interests and the previously owned Keno Hill silver interest. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On September 7, 2022, the Keno Hill stream was terminated in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock.



On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were as follows:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 570,040 498,635 $ 1,852 $ 441 $ 1,411 $ 392 $ 1,019 Silver equivalent basis 5 42,753 37,398 $ 24.69 $ 5.88 $ 18.81 $ 5.23 $ 13.58

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.



Non-IFRS Measures

Wheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-IFRS performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis; and (iv) cash operating margin.

i. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of non-cash impairment charges (reversals) (if any), non-cash fair value (gains) losses and other one-time (income) expenses as well as the reversal of non-cash income tax expense (recovery) which is offset by income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statements of Shareholders' Equity and OCI, respectively. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.





The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted).







Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net earnings

$ 196,460

$ 134,937

$ 503,001

$ 463,063 Add back (deduct):























Impairment reversal



(10,330)



-



(10,330)



- Gain on disposal of Mineral Stream Interest



(104,425)



-



(104,425)



- (Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held



204



1,246



1,101



2,392 (Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of convertible notes receivable



-



490



1,380



(4,136) Income tax (expense) recovery recognized in the Statement of Shareholders' Equity



3,644



(269)



4,143



837 Income tax (expense) recovery recognized in the Statement of OCI



546



627



701



(1,989) Income tax expense resulting from PMPA disposition, net of above



7,779



-



7,779



- Other



-



56



(2,182)



(319) Adjusted net earnings

$ 93,878

$ 137,087

$ 401,168

$ 459,848 Divided by:























Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



451,757



450,326



451,402



449,977 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



452,386



451,717



452,221



451,369 Equals:























Adjusted earnings per share - basic

$ 0.208

$ 0.304

$ 0.889

$ 1.022 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.208

$ 0.303

$ 0.887

$ 1.019

ii. Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.





The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted).







Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash generated by operating activities

$ 154,497

$ 201,287

$ 571,396

$ 649,856 Divided by:























Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



451,757



450,326



451,402



449,977 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



452,386



451,717



452,221



451,369 Equals:























Operating cash flow per share - basic

$ 0.342

$ 0.447

$ 1.266

$ 1.444 Operating cash flow per share - diluted

$ 0.342

$ 0.446

$ 1.264

$ 1.440

iii. Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion, by the ounces or pounds sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.





The following table provides a calculation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis.







Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of sales

$ 116,683

$ 117,505

$ 384,703

$ 415,215 Less: depletion



(55,728)



(54,976)



(178,812)



(195,458) Cash cost of sales

$ 60,955

$ 62,529

$ 205,891

$ 219,757 Cash cost of sales is comprised of:























Total cash cost of gold sold

$ 29,398

$ 31,405

$ 105,719

$ 105,721 Total cash cost of silver sold



29,238



27,782



90,384



104,159 Total cash cost of palladium sold



1,493



2,667



4,475



6,804 Total cash cost of cobalt sold



826



675



5,313



3,073 Total cash cost of sales

$ 60,955

$ 62,529

$ 205,891

$ 219,757 Divided by:























Total gold ounces sold



62,000



67,649



224,238



232,843 Total silver ounces sold



5,234



5,487



16,635



17,744 Total palladium ounces sold



4,227



5,703



11,680



14,703 Total cobalt pounds sold



115



131



851



658 Equals:























Average cash cost of gold (per ounce)

$ 474

$ 464

$ 471

$ 454 Average cash cost of silver (per ounce)

$ 5.59

$ 5.06

$ 5.43

$ 5.87 Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce)

$ 353

$ 468

$ 383

$ 463 Average cash cost of cobalt (per pound)

$ 7.21

$ 5.15

$ 6.24

$ 4.67

iv. Cash operating margin is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis from the average realized selling price of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.





The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin.







Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Total sales:























Gold

$ 107,128

$ 121,416

$ 410,646

$ 418,734 Silver

$ 100,270

$ 130,587

$ 364,829

$ 453,924 Palladium

$ 8,838

$ 13,834

$ 25,574

$ 36,932 Cobalt

$ 2,600

$ 3,120

$ 27,953

$ 13,878 Divided by:























Total gold ounces sold



62,000



67,649



224,238



232,843 Total silver ounces sold



5,234



5,487



16,635



17,744 Total palladium ounces sold



4,227



5,703



11,680



14,703 Total cobalt pounds sold



115



131



851



658 Equals:























Average realized price of gold (per ounce)

$ 1,728

$ 1,795

$ 1,831

$ 1,798 Average realized price of silver (per ounce)

$ 19.16

$ 23.80

$ 21.93

$ 25.58 Average realized price of palladium (per ounce)

$ 2,091

$ 2,426

$ 2,190

$ 2,512 Average realized price of cobalt (per pound)

$ 22.68

$ 23.78

$ 32.85

$ 21.09 Less:























Average cash cost of gold 1 (per ounce)

$ (474)

$ (464)

$ (471)

$ (454) Average cash cost of silver 1 (per ounce)

$ (5.59)

$ (5.06)

$ (5.43)

$ (5.87) Average cash cost of palladium 1 (per ounce)

$ (353)

$ (468)

$ (383)

$ (463) Average cash cost of cobalt 1 (per pound)

$ (7.21)

$ (5.15)

$ (6.24)

$ (4.67) Equals:























Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold

$ 1,254

$ 1,331

$ 1,360

$ 1,344 As a percentage of realized price of gold



73 %



74 %



74 %



75 % Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold

$ 13.57

$ 18.74

$ 16.50

$ 19.71 As a percentage of realized price of silver



71 %



79 %



75 %



77 % Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold

$ 1,738

$ 1,958

$ 1,807

$ 2,049 As a percentage of realized price of palladium



83 %



81 %



83 %



82 % Cash operating margin per cobalt pound sold

$ 15.47

$ 18.63

$ 26.61

$ 16.42 As a percentage of realized price of cobalt



68 %



78 %



81 %



78 %

1) Please refer to non-IFRS measure (iii), above.

These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton's MD&A available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton and, in some instances, the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream for $150 million, the value of silver produced and delivered after January 1, 2022 and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with definitive documentation relating to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream, the future price of commodities, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations (including in the estimation of production, mill throughput, grades, recoveries and exploration potential), the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources (including the estimation of reserve conversion rates) and the realization of such estimations, the commencement, timing and achievement of construction, expansion or improvement projects by Wheaton's PMPA counterparties at mineral stream interests owned by Wheaton (the "Mining Operations"), the payment of upfront cash consideration to counterparties under PMPAs, the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with PMPAs and royalty arrangements and the receipt by the Company of precious metals and cobalt production in respect of the applicable Mining Operations under PMPAs or other payments under royalty arrangements, the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of a PMPA (including as a result of the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties) and the potential impacts of such on Wheaton, future payments by the Company in accordance with PMPAs, the costs of future production, the estimation of produced but not yet delivered ounces, the impact of epidemics (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), including the potential heightening of other risks, future sales of common shares under the ATM program, continued listing of the Company's common shares, any statements as to future dividends, the ability to fund outstanding commitments and the ability to continue to acquire accretive PMPAs, including any acceleration of payments, projected increases to Wheaton's production and cash flow profile, projected changes to Wheaton's production mix, the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of any other obligations under agreements with the Company, the ability to sell precious metals and cobalt production, confidence in the Company's business structure, the Company's assessment of taxes payable and the impact of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010, possible domestic audits for taxation years subsequent to 2016 and international audits, the Company's assessment of the impact of any tax reassessments, the Company's intention to file future tax returns in a manner consistent with the CRA Settlement, the Company's climate change and environmental commitments, and assessments of the impact and resolution of various legal and tax matters, including but not limited to audits. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks relating to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the definitive documentation relating to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream, the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the Company's PMPAs or royalty arrangements, risks associated with fluctuations in the price of commodities (including Wheaton's ability to sell its precious metals or cobalt production at acceptable prices or at all), risks of significant impacts on Wheaton or the Mining Operations as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), risks related to the Mining Operations (including fluctuations in the price of the primary or other commodities mined at such operations, regulatory, political and other risks of the jurisdictions in which the Mining Operations are located, actual results of mining, risks associated with the exploration, development, operating, expansion and improvement of the Mining Operations, environmental and economic risks of the Mining Operations, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined), the absence of control over the Mining Operations and having to rely on the accuracy of the public disclosure and other information Wheaton receives from the Mining Operations, uncertainty in the estimation of production from Mining Operations, uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimation, the ability of each party to satisfy their obligations in accordance with the terms of the PMPAs, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations, Wheaton's interpretation of, compliance with or application of, tax laws and regulations or accounting policies and rules being found to be incorrect, any challenge or reassessment by the CRA of the Company's tax filings being successful and the potential negative impact to the Company's previous and future tax filings, assessing the impact of the CRA Settlement (including whether there will be any material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence), potential implementation of a 15% global minimum tax, counterparty credit and liquidity, mine operator concentration, indebtedness and guarantees, hedging, competition, claims and legal proceedings against Wheaton or the Mining Operations, security over underlying assets, governmental regulations, international operations of Wheaton and the Mining Operations, exploration, development, operations, expansions and improvements at the Mining Operations, environmental regulations, climate change, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain and maintain necessary licenses, permits, approvals and rulings, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements, lack of suitable supplies, infrastructure and employees to support the Mining Operations, inability to replace and expand mineral reserves, including anticipated timing of the commencement of production by certain Mining Operations (including increases in production, estimated grades and recoveries), uncertainties of title and indigenous rights with respect to the Mining Operations, environmental, social and governance matters, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain adequate financing, the Mining Operations ability to complete permitting, construction, development and expansion, global financial conditions, Wheaton's acquisition strategy and other risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 6-K filed March 31, 2022 both on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (the "Disclosure"). Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation): the receipt of $150 million from Glencore, the estimated value of silver to be produced and delivered after January 1, 2022 and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the definitive documentation relating to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream, that there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, that the Mining Operations will continue to operate and the mining projects will be completed in accordance with public statements and achieve their stated production estimates, that the mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates from Mining Operations (including reserve conversion rates) are accurate, that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the PMPAs, that Wheaton will continue to be able to fund or obtain funding for outstanding commitments, that Wheaton will be able to source and obtain accretive PMPAs, that neither Wheaton nor the Mining Operations will suffer significant impacts as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), that any outbreak or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other contagions or epidemic disease will be adequately responded to locally, nationally, regionally and internationally, without such response requiring any prolonged closure of the Mining Operations or having other material adverse effects on the Company and counterparties to its PMPAs, that the trading of the Company's common shares will not be adversely affected by the differences in liquidity, settlement and clearing systems as a result of multiple listings of the Common Shares on the LSE, the TSX and the NYSE, that the trading of the Company's common shares will not be suspended, and that the net proceeds of sales of common shares, if any, will be used as anticipated, that expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters will be achieved (including ongoing CRA audits involving the Company), that Wheaton has properly considered the interpretation and application of Canadian tax law to its structure and operations, that Wheaton has filed its tax returns and paid applicable taxes in compliance with Canadian tax law, that Wheaton's application of the CRA Settlement is accurate (including the Company's assessment that there will be no material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence), and such other assumptions and factors as set out in the Disclosure. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Wheaton. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. The forward-looking statements included herein are for the purpose of providing readers with information to assist them in understanding Wheaton's expected financial and operational performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, reflects Wheaton's management's current beliefs based on current information and will not be updated except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Although Wheaton has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward‑looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

