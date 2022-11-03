TDS reports third quarter 2022 results

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,392 million for the third quarter of 2022, versus $1,328 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(25) million and $(0.22), respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $28 million and $0.24, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
"While the TDS Family of Companies continued to execute on its long-term strategic priorities, profitability was impacted as we invest in our growth initiatives," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular's 5G and network modernization programs are on track, and TDS Telecom is expanding its broadband business.
"And though postpaid subscriber growth remains challenging, UScellular had another strong quarter of ARPU growth. Fixed wireless and our tower portfolio generated positive results and remain two key growth areas of the business.
"TDS Telecom's fiber investments are driving revenue and broadband connection growth. TDS Telecom continues to expand its fiber footprint in new and existing markets with the goal of reaching 1.2 million fiber service addresses by 2026. In the third quarter, we launched the newest expansion markets in Billings, Montana and Green Bay, Wisconsin."
2022 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2022 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of November 3, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
2022 Estimated Results
UScellular
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$3,100-$3,200
$3,100-$3,150
Adjusted OIBDA1
$750-$900
$750-$825
Adjusted EBITDA1
$925-$1,075
$925-$1,000
Capital expenditures
$700-$800
Unchanged
TDS Telecom
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$1,010-$1,040
Unchanged
Adjusted OIBDA1
$260-$290
$270-$290
Adjusted EBITDA1
$260-$290
$270-$290
Capital expenditures
$500-$550
Unchanged
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
2022 Estimated Results
UScellular
TDS Telecom
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
N/A
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
N/A
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$45-$120
$50-$70
Add back:
Interest expense
160
—
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
705
220
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$910-$985
$270-$290
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
15
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$925-$1,000
$270-$290
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
170
—
Interest and dividend income
5
—
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$750-$825
$270-$290
Actual Results
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
UScellular
TDS
Telecom
UScellular
TDS
Telecom
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 62
$ 51
$ 160
$ 90
Add back:
Income tax expense
46
18
20
24
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$ 108
$ 68
$ 180
$ 114
Add back:
Interest expense
115
(5)
175
(5)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
520
158
678
198
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 743
$ 222
$ 1,033
$ 308
Add back or deduct:
Loss on impairment of licenses
3
—
—
—
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
9
4
23
2
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
—
(2)
—
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 754
$ 226
$ 1,054
$ 310
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
122
—
179
—
Interest and dividend income
5
1
6
1
Other, net
—
1
—
(1)
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$ 627
$ 224
$ 869
$ 310
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2022, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
Stock Repurchase
During the third quarter of 2022, TDS repurchased 375,067 of its Common Shares for $5 million and UScellular repurchased 352,635 of its Common Shares for $10 million.
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
4,264,000
4,296,000
4,335,000
4,380,000
4,391,000
Gross additions
151,000
128,000
126,000
165,000
145,000
Feature phones
5,000
4,000
2,000
3,000
2,000
Smartphones
102,000
90,000
89,000
122,000
103,000
Connected devices
44,000
34,000
35,000
40,000
40,000
Net additions (losses)
(31,000)
(40,000)
(44,000)
(12,000)
(8,000)
Feature phones
(6,000)
(8,000)
(10,000)
(7,000)
(7,000)
Smartphones
(16,000)
(23,000)
(26,000)
5,000
2,000
Connected devices
(9,000)
(9,000)
(8,000)
(10,000)
(3,000)
ARPU1,2
$ 50.21
$ 50.07
$ 49.71
$ 48.62
$ 48.12
ARPA1,3
$ 130.27
$ 130.43
$ 129.93
$ 127.14
$ 125.99
Churn rate4
1.42 %
1.30 %
1.30 %
1.35 %
1.15 %
Handsets
1.15 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
0.95 %
Connected devices
3.40 %
2.73 %
2.70 %
3.08 %
2.59 %
Prepaid
Total at end of period
493,000
490,000
495,000
513,000
518,000
Gross additions
62,000
56,000
55,000
63,000
74,000
Net additions (losses)
2,000
(4,000)
(18,000)
(5,000)
11,000
ARPU2
$ 35.04
$ 35.25
$ 34.59
$ 34.53
$ 35.05
Churn rate4
4.07 %
4.07 %
4.84 %
4.39 %
4.09 %
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
32,370,000
32,370,000
32,370,000
32,127,000
31,865,000
Consolidated operating penetration5
15 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
16 %
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 136
$ 268
$ 137
$ 321
$ 185
Total cell sites in service
6,933
6,916
6,899
6,898
6,857
Owned towers
4,329
4,323
4,310
4,301
4,274
1
Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to an out-of-period error recorded in that quarter.
2
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
3
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
4
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
5
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Residential connections
Broadband
Wireline, Incumbent
252,600
252,700
250,100
250,200
252,100
Wireline, Expansion
49,400
44,100
40,600
36,900
32,600
Cable
204,500
204,000
204,600
203,200
202,700
Total Broadband
506,500
500,800
495,200
490,300
487,400
Video
136,600
137,400
140,000
141,500
143,100
Voice
295,500
298,300
301,700
303,700
306,300
Total Residential connections
938,600
936,500
936,900
935,600
936,800
Commercial connections
242,800
250,700
260,000
264,300
269,000
Total connections
1,181,400
1,187,200
1,196,900
1,199,900
1,205,700
Residential revenue per connection1
$ 60.32
$ 59.67
$ 57.95
$ 57.86
$ 57.75
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 166
$ 120
$ 105
$ 151
$ 91
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
2021
2022
vs. 2021
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
UScellular1
$ 1,083
$ 1,016
7 %
$ 3,120
$ 3,053
2 %
TDS Telecom
256
252
2 %
763
752
1 %
All Other2
53
60
(13) %
173
152
14 %
1,392
1,328
5 %
4,056
3,957
3 %
Operating expenses
UScellular
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
920
803
15 %
2,493
2,364
5 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
177
160
10 %
520
510
2 %
Loss on impairment of licenses
—
—
—
3
—
N/M
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
1
8
(89) %
9
15
(43) %
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
—
—
8 %
(1)
(1)
40 %
1,098
971
13 %
3,024
2,888
5 %
TDS Telecom
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
190
175
9 %
539
517
4 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
53
49
8 %
158
147
8 %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
3
1
N/M
4
2
N/M
246
224
10 %
702
665
6 %
All Other2
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
55
60
(8) %
171
153
12 %
Depreciation and amortization
4
4
(21) %
13
13
(21) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
—
(1)
N/M
—
—
N/M
59
64
(9) %
183
167
9 %
Total operating expenses
1,403
1,259
11 %
3,909
3,720
5 %
Operating income (loss)
UScellular
(15)
45
N/M
96
165
(42) %
TDS Telecom
10
27
(63) %
61
87
(30) %
All Other2
(6)
(3)
(66) %
(10)
(15)
35 %
(11)
69
N/M
147
237
(38) %
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
40
48
(16) %
123
138
(11) %
Interest and dividend income
4
3
39 %
10
9
16 %
Interest expense
(46)
(54)
13 %
(118)
(193)
38 %
Other, net
—
—
N/M
1
(1)
N/M
Total investment and other income (expense)
(2)
(3)
17 %
16
(47)
N/M
Income (loss) before income taxes
(13)
66
N/M
163
190
(15) %
Income tax expense (benefit)
(3)
19
N/M
62
38
59 %
Net income (loss)
(10)
47
N/M
101
152
(33) %
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
(2)
7
N/M
14
26
(46) %
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders
(8)
40
N/M
87
126
(30) %
TDS Preferred Share dividends
17
12
44 %
52
21
N/M
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (25)
$ 28
N/M
$ 35
$ 105
(66) %
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
114
115
(1) %
114
115
—
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (0.22)
$ 0.24
N/M
$ 0.31
$ 0.91
(66) %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
114
116
(2) %
115
116
—
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (0.22)
$ 0.24
N/M
$ 0.30
$ 0.89
(66) %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
During the three months ended September 30, 2021, UScellular recorded a $9 million out-of-period error, which increased Service revenue by $9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
2
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 101
$ 152
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
691
670
Bad debts expense
98
36
Stock-based compensation expense
32
35
Deferred income taxes, net
48
55
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(123)
(138)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
100
107
Loss on impairment of licenses
3
—
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
13
17
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
(1)
Other operating activities
7
51
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
(59)
26
Equipment installment plans receivable
(131)
(44)
Inventory
(74)
12
Accounts payable
16
(56)
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
30
13
Accrued taxes
136
(43)
Accrued interest
10
4
Other assets and liabilities
4
(33)
Net cash provided by operating activities
901
863
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(794)
(726)
Cash paid for intangible assets
(603)
(1,268)
Cash received from investments
—
3
Cash received from divestitures and exchanges
8
2
Advance payments for license acquisitions
—
(20)
Other investing activities
(19)
3
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,408)
(2,006)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
1,027
1,418
Repayment of long-term debt
(330)
(1,884)
Issuance of short-term debt
110
—
Repayment of short-term debt
(50)
—
Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares
—
1,110
TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(4)
(5)
UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
(5)
(16)
Repurchase of TDS Common Shares
(25)
(4)
Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares
(28)
(21)
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(114)
(81)
Payment of debt and equity issuance costs
(2)
(59)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(3)
(2)
Other financing activities
(2)
(4)
Net cash provided by financing activities
574
452
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
67
(691)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
414
1,452
End of period
$ 481
$ 761
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 442
$ 367
Accounts receivable, net
1,181
1,151
Inventory, net
252
178
Prepaid expenses
94
103
Income taxes receivable
60
184
Other current assets
57
61
Total current assets
2,086
2,044
Assets held for sale
29
18
Licenses
4,689
4,097
Goodwill
547
547
Other intangible assets, net
210
197
Investments in unconsolidated entities
503
479
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,647
4,361
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,010
1,040
Other assets and deferred charges
758
710
Total assets
$ 14,479
$ 13,493
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 16
$ 6
Accounts payable
506
481
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
266
236
Accrued interest
20
10
Accrued taxes
48
45
Accrued compensation
107
137
Short-term operating lease liabilities
146
141
Other current liabilities
300
124
Total current liabilities
1,409
1,180
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
967
921
Long-term operating lease liabilities
926
960
Other deferred liabilities and credits
867
759
Long-term debt, net
3,608
2,928
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
12
11
Equity
TDS shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
2,527
2,496
Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1,074
1,074
Treasury shares, at cost
(468)
(461)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
7
5
Retained earnings
2,763
2,812
Total TDS shareholders' equity
5,904
5,927
Noncontrolling interests
786
807
Total equity
6,690
6,734
Total liabilities and equity
$ 14,479
$ 13,493
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2022
TDS
TDS Corporate
Intercompany
TDS
UScellular
Telecom
& Other
Eliminations
Consolidated
(Dollars in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 254
$ 157
$ 196
$ (165)
$ 442
Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets
$ 4,680
$ 760
$ 6
$ —
$ 5,446
Investment in unconsolidated entities
461
4
46
(8)
503
$ 5,141
$ 764
$ 52
$ (8)
$ 5,949
Property, plant and equipment, net
$ 2,631
$ 1,932
$ 84
$ —
$ 4,647
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$ 11
$ —
$ 5
$ —
$ 16
Non-current portion
3,115
3
490
—
3,608
$ 3,126
$ 3
$ 495
$ —
$ 3,624
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
2021
2022
vs. 2021
(Dollars in millions)
Operating revenues
Residential
Wireline, Incumbent
$ 89
$ 87
2 %
$ 262
$ 258
2 %
Wireline, Expansion
13
9
43 %
35
24
48 %
Cable
68
66
3 %
203
197
3 %
Total residential
170
162
5 %
500
479
4 %
Commercial
43
45
(5) %
130
138
(6) %
Wholesale
43
44
(2) %
132
135
(2) %
Total service revenues
256
251
2 %
763
751
1 %
Equipment revenues
—
—
(13) %
1
1
(8) %
Total operating revenues
256
252
2 %
763
752
1 %
Cost of services
109
102
7 %
308
301
2 %
Cost of equipment and products
—
—
49 %
1
—
21 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
81
72
12 %
231
216
7 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
53
49
8 %
158
147
8 %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
3
1
N/M
4
2
N/M
Total operating expenses
246
224
10 %
702
665
6 %
Operating income
$ 10
$ 27
(63) %
$ 61
$ 87
(30) %
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 167
$ 384
$ 901
$ 863
Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
268
270
794
726
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ (101)
$ 114
$ 107
$ 137
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.
