SELCO Community Credit Union Launches Lumin Digital's Cloud-Native Digital Platform

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital announced today that SELCO Community Credit Union (SELCO) has launched Lumin's cloud-based online and mobile digital banking platform for its more than 150,000 members. Through partnering with Lumin, SELCO will provide its members with an integrated mobile experience, seamlessly integrated card controls, an exceptional user interface and the ability to scale as the credit union grows.

Focusing on service, user experience, safety, and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations. These include everything from spending insights and financial advice to fraud alerts and help with savings goals. Lumin also enables credit unions to provide users with real-time updates and new features that add value and simplify everyday banking.

"Everything we do is driven by the desire to improve our members' social and economic position," said Bob Newcomb, SELCO's president and CEO. "Our partnership with Lumin represents a strategic investment in technology solutions to support our members' evolving banking needs and preferences."

Headquartered in Springfield, Ore., SELCO is one of the largest credit unions in the state and has been serving Oregonians since 1936.

"SELCO's unwavering focus on providing their members with innovative products and technologies made them an ideal partner," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "Together, we will exceed their members' expectations during every transaction."

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

About SELCO Community Credit Union

Founded 86 years ago by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Springfield-based SELCO Community Credit Union today serves more than 150,000 members as one of the largest and longstanding Oregon-based credit unions. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $2.6 billion in assets, SELCO provides its member-owners with exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments, and insurance. Membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of the 27 Oregon or eight Washington counties SELCO serves. For more information or to become a member today, stop by one of SELCO's 15 branches, visit selco.org , or call 800-445-4483.

