Project Street Vet Launches Atlanta, Georgia Chapter

Local team is part of Project Street Vet's national expansion plan with support from Fetch Pet Insurance

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Street Vet ("PSV"), a California-based nonprofit public charity that provides free veterinary care, treatment and support to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness and housing vulnerability, today announced that it has established a chapter dedicated to serving Atlanta, Georgia. The expansion is part of PSV's partnership with Fetch by The Dodo ("Fetch"), a leading pet insurance provider, to bring the organization's 'no judgment, just help' model of mobile pet care to more communities throughout the country. Marking PSV's first expansion beyond Southern California, the Atlanta team will be led by Dr. Kristen Schmidt. Dr. Schmidt and her team are off to a fast start, currently treating 60 pets as of October 2022.

PSV was founded in 2020 by Dr. Kwane Stewart, a licensed veterinarian who has worked with pets of the unhoused in the Southern California community for more than a decade. Through PSV, he provides services such as routine exams, vaccines and life-saving surgeries – all at no cost. Fetch supports PSV through financial contributions and community-awareness campaigns, reaching potential veterinary volunteers and donors to further advance PSV's mission. To date, Fetch has donated more than $50,000 and launched a fundraising campaign on October 1, 2022 through the end of the year, matching donations dollar for dollar up to $101,000.

"We are incredibly proud to support Project Street Vet's expansion," said Paul Guyardo, CEO and President of Fetch. "The launch of the Atlanta chapter demonstrates that Dr. Stewart's unique model of bringing vital health care to pets in need can be replicated nationwide."

It is estimated that over 580,400 people are experiencing homelessness in America, and that 10%-25% are pet owners, putting the number of pet parents experiencing homelessness in the nation at anywhere from 58,000 to over 145,000 individuals.

"I started Project Street Vet to address an urgent need and to provide judgment-free care to the pets in our communities that need it most. Our expansion to Atlanta is hopefully the first of many. I look forward to partnering with Dr. Schmidt and thank her for her time and dedication as she leads our efforts in the local community," said Dr. Stewart.

Dr. Schmidt has a long history of volunteering with people experiencing homelessness. While attending the University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine, she volunteered at a weekly pet care clinic for clients who were unhoused, where she discovered her passion for helping pets and pet parents in need.

"I am thrilled to join the Project Street Vet team and continue the great work started by Dr. Stewart and Fetch," said Dr. Schmidt. "Our pets are our family, and regardless of someone's circumstances, I strongly believe that everyone should have access to the pet care they need. I am proud to build a team and extend important veterinary care to those who need it most."

To learn more about how to donate to or volunteer with PSV, please visit: https://www.fetchpet.com/psv

About Project Street Vet

Founded by Dr. Kwane Stewart, Project Street Vet is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit public charity that provides free veterinary care, treatment, and support to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness and/or housing vulnerability. According to the State of Homelessness: 2021, it is estimated that over 580,400 people are experiencing homelessness in America, with an estimated 10% - 25% having a pet.

Dr. Kwane is a graduate from the renowned Colorado State University Veterinary Program and is a California practicing veterinarian for over 22 years. Many years ago, during a five-year tenure as a shelter veterinarian in a struggling, depressed area of California, Dr. Kwane began to form a true understanding for those that struggle to afford health care for their pets. Over the past ten years, Kwane has quietly volunteered his time traveling city streets of California giving free veterinary services to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness. Dr. Kwane estimates that he has cared for hundreds of pets doing his street vet work prior to 2020, when Project Street Vet was formed. Today, he continues to lead the Project Street Vet mission with his inspirational message of "no judgment, just help" and hopes the growing team can continue to find and care for these families.

About Fetch by The Dodo

Fetch by The Dodo provides the most comprehensive pet insurance in North America through one universal coverage plan. As the only pet insurance recommended by The Dodo, the most-viewed and most-engaged animal brand in the world, Fetch also offers pet parents actionable, data-driven health and wellness advice that can help them stay ahead of their pet's health and enjoy more good days together.

Fetch insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch by The Dodo, Fetch by The Dodo, LLC in Michigan & New Mexico, and Fetch by The Dodo Insurance Services, LLC in California) and underwritten by XL Specialty Insurance Company, a Delaware Corporation, or AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. Fetch is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Media contacts:

Fetch by the Dodo

Morgan McGinnis

Pro-fetch@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fetch by The Dodo