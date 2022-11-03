Orthopedic Center of Florida Announces Partnership with HOPCo

Fort Myers based practice plans to quickly expand into Naples by 2023

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Center of Florida, recognized nationally and locally as leaders in orthopedics since 1986, has announced it has partnered with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the national leader in musculoskeletal practice and clinical outcomes management solutions and the largest orthopedic value-based care organization in the country. This partnership will develop unique clinically integrated partnerships with musculoskeletal practices, physicians, health systems, and payors throughout southwest Florida and the surrounding regions.

As part of this new partnership with HOPCo, Orthopedic Center of Florida will expand its practice into Naples, Florida, with the addition of several new physicians whose specialties will include joint replacement, sports medicine and spine care. The new location is slated to fully open in January of 2023 and will continue to expand its services with additional providers throughout 2023 and beyond. Orthopedic Center of Florida's Fort Myers practice currently consists of 22 providers whose specialties include joint replacement, hand and upper extremity, sports medicine, podiatry, foot and ankle surgery, pain management, and spine care.

"For over 35 years, our group has provided high-quality care to the Fort Myers community," said Dr. John Mehalik of Orthopedic Center of Florida. "Our expansion to the Naples region is an opportunity to provide this same level of care to more patients. We knew we needed an experienced strategic partner to facilitate that growth. HOPCo's resources, infrastructure, and experience in the musculoskeletal space made them the natural choice for us."

Orthopedic Center of Florida will be empowered with HOPCo's proven clinical, quality, outcomes, and claims analytics infrastructure to drive performance, growth, and value-focused musculoskeletal market transformation. Utilizing HOPCo's proprietary care management platform, software tools, and analytics, the partnership will provide value-based healthcare solutions that improve care outcomes, patient access, health equity, and the patient experience.

"Orthopedic Center of Florida's reputation for patient-centered care, coupled with their aspiration for growth, made them an ideal partner for HOPCo," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, President and Chief Transformation Officer of HOPCo. "Our goal is to leverage the tools and platforms we have developed over the last 15 years to help Orthopedic Center of Florida lead the transformation of musculoskeletal care across southwest Florida."

Orthopedic Center of Florida is the newest addition to HOPCo's growing national MSK market transformation platform. In the last 12 months, HOPCo has entered into Philadelphia, as well as four additional practice partnerships in Florida, multiple practice partnerships in Nevada, and additional partnerships in Michigan and Arizona. HOPCo also has partnered with health systems and physician practices in more than 30 states and continues to partner with payors across the US in advanced value-based care programs.

About Orthopedic Center of Florida

Orthopedic Center of Florida (OCF) has been a regional authority in delivering cutting edge musculoskeletal healthcare to Fort Myers and the surrounding communities for decades. As part of their ongoing community support, in the wake of the devastation of hurricane Ian in 2022, the partners at OCF rapidly organized a massive community donation and distribution center at its location and staffed it with volunteers to provide generators, gas, water, clothes, diapers, and food to over 1,000 affected families in the first several days after the storm. The practice is intensely focused on providing world class orthopedic, sports medicine, podiatric, pain management, and spine care. Each of the specialists is fellowship trained and respected within their individual fields of expertise. OCF is committed to setting the standard of patient centric, evidence-based, value driven musculoskeletal care. Visit www.ocfla.net to learn more.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the national leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, practice management and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, neurosurgery, hand, pain management, rehabilitation and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics, and facilities development and management platforms have proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices, and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, chronic episodes of care initiatives, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, and evidence-based comprehensive care pathways. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

