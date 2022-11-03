The Fresh Market Announces Thanksgiving Meal Deals and Solutions

Company also teaming up with guests to give back

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market, Inc. is helping its guests create special memories over food this Thanksgiving with a variety of options. The specialty food retailer is a one-stop-shop for those looking to cook their holiday meal at home, with tried-and-true recipes that use all ingredients found in its stores. In addition, The Fresh Market also offers several fully prepared, heat-and-eat meals that are great options for those who want a gourmet feast for an incredible value, but don't want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen:

Thanksgiving can be a lot of work! That’s why The Fresh Market has been offering America’s most loved holiday meals for 40 years. Our meal solutions, including the Ultimate Holiday Meal, provide the perfect blend of quality, value and convenience by putting the prep work on us—and freeing you up to simply enjoy the day. (PRNewswire)

Ultimate Holiday Meal – Serves 12-14. Includes: Fully Cooked Turkey (10-12 pounds), Boneless Sliced Ham (3.5 pounds), Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, Traditional Herb Stuffing, Homestyle Turkey Gravy, Roasted Butternut Squash with Pecans and Cranberries, Green Bean Medley, Cranberry Relish with Walnuts, and Soft Golden Dinner Rolls. $179.99 (less than $13 per person).

Traditional Holiday Meal – Serves 8-10. Includes: Cooked Turkey (10-12 pounds), Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, Traditional Herb Stuffing, Homestyle Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish with Walnuts, and Soft Golden Dinner Rolls. $99.99 (Starting at $10 per person). *Members of The Fresh Market's $10 off the Traditional Holiday Meal! – Serves 8-10. Includes: Cooked Turkey (10-12 pounds), Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, Traditional Herb Stuffing, Homestyle Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish with Walnuts, and Soft Golden Dinner Rolls.(Starting atper person). *Members of The Fresh Market's Ultimate Loyalty Experience will receiveoff the Traditional Holiday Meal!

Prime Rib Meal (NEW this year!) – Serves 2 (Perfect for those having a small or non-traditional celebration). Includes: Fully Cooked Prime Rib (1 pound), Mascarpone Whipped Potatoes with Rosemary, Green Bean Medley, and The Fresh Market Horseradish Aioli. $49.99 ( $25 per person).

Essential Ham Meal – Serves 3-5. Includes: Boneless Sliced Ham (3.5 pounds), White Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes, Green Bean Medley, Roasted Butternut Squash with Pecans and Cranberries, and Cranberry Relish with Walnuts. $69.99 (Starting at $14 per person).

Essential Holiday Meal – Serves 3-5. Includes: Fully Cooked Turkey Breast (3 pounds), Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, Traditional Herb Stuffing, Homestyle Turkey Gravy, and Cranberry Relish with Walnuts. $69.99 (Starting at $14 per person).

Holiday Ham Meal – Serves 8-10. Includes: Spiral Sliced Bone-In Honey Ham (9 pound), White Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes, Green Bean Medley, Roasted Butternut Squash with Pecans and Cranberries, Cranberry Relish with Walnuts, and Soft Golden Dinner Rolls. $99.99 (Starting at $10 per person).

As a bonus, The Fresh Market's 2022 Holiday Meals will come in free reusable thermal boxes (while supplies last). Guests can order all meals in advance in the retailer's 160 stores, or online for easy pick-up through Nov. 21 at 2 PM EST. Guests can also participate in a shoppable livestream to watch Emmy Award winning Lifestyle Host and TV Personality Chef Anna Rossi prepare the ultimate Thanksgiving meal HERE.

Additional resources, including recipes, decorating tips, and more can be found in The Fresh Market's November Magazine.

The Fresh Market is inviting its one million plus Ultimate Loyalty Experience members to help make a difference this Black Friday weekend by participating in the Members Helping MillionsSM Initiative—the goal is to provide more than one million meals to people in need this holiday season.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

"This Thanksgiving, our goal at The Fresh Market is to help our guests create special memories over food," said CEO Jason Potter. "Our heat-and-eat, ready to serve meals are great options for those who want a gourmet meal but don't want to spend a lot of money. We're also a one-stop-shop for those looking to cook their holiday meal at home."

