CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Announces Award Winners for 2022 Academic Research Colloquium

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") announced today the recipients of the 2022 Best Papers, Early Career, Legacy and Best Poster Awards. The awards were presented during the Center's sixth annual Academic Research Colloquium ("Colloquium"), which was held in person at the Conrad Washington, DC, October 24-25 , 2022.

The Colloquium, an initiative of the Center for Financial Planning, is an international meeting of researchers, practitioners, graduate students and leaders of the financial planning practice. The meeting brings together renowned researchers from around the world to present their work on investments, psychology, behavioral finance and other financial planning-related fields to both scholars and practitioners.

"The Academic Research Colloquium awards recognize not only the best papers and posters that relate to financial planning, but also the emerging scholars and those researchers who have dedicated a lifetime to advancing the financial planning body of knowledge," said CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Managing Director Kate Healy. "Congratulations to all of these award winners for providing the excellent academic research being put into practice every day by CFP® professionals across the country."

The recipients of the 2022 Academic Research Colloquium awards are as follows:

The Morgan Stanley Best Paper Award

"The Effect of Wealth on the Probability and Severity of Long-term Events: Evidence from HRS"

Jimmy Cheng, Ph.D., CFP®, CFA®, Morningstar Inc.

Kris Carroll, Ph.D., CFP®, CFA®, Wealth Enhancement Group

Michael Finke, Ph.D., CFP®, The American College of Financial Services

Tao Guo, Ph.D., CFP®, CFA®, Morningstar Inc.

The Center for Financial Planning Diversity & Inclusion Best Paper Award

"Financial Literacy Assessment: Assumptions, Inferences, and Bias"

Diana G. Simpson, Ph.D., MBA, CFP®, Florida State University Panama City

The Charles Schwab Founding Sponsor Best Paper Award

"Seeking Tax Alpha in Retirement Income"

James DiLellio, Ph.D., Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

Andreas Simon, Ph.D., University of Southern California

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Best Paper Award

"Economic Security in Retirement: Does Borrowing From Home Equity After a Health Shock Affect Health Outcomes"

Cäzilia Loibl, Ph.D., The Ohio State University

Stephanie Moulton, Ph.D., The Ohio State University

Joshua Joseph, M.D., The Ohio State University

Alec Rhodes, The Ohio State University

Donald Haurin, Ph.D., The Ohio State University

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Emerging Scholar Best Paper Award

"Individual Investors' Housing Income and Interest Rates Fluctuations"

Antonio Gargano, Ph.D., University of Houston

Marco Giacoletti, Ph.D., University of South Carolina

The Envestnet Founding Sponsor Best Paper Award

"Long-Term Expectations"

Harry Turtle, Ph.D., Colorado State University

Richard Sias, Ph.D., University of Arizona

Laura Starks, Ph.D., University of Texas

The Northwestern Mutual Founding Sponsor Best Paper Award

"Hooked on Stock Trading"

Werner DeBondt, Ph.D., DePaul University

Rudy DeWinne, Ph.D., Louvain Finance, Université Catholique de Louvain

Catherine D'Hondt, Ph.D., Université Catholique de Louvain

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Best Poster Award

"The Value of Financial Advice: A Literature Review and Conceptual Framework"

Kirsten MacDonald, Ph.D., Griffith University

Mark Brimble, Ph.D., Griffith University

Karen Wildman, Griffith University

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Early Career Award

Sarah D. Asebedo, Ph.D., CFP®, Texas Tech University

CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Career Legacy Award

Sherman Hanna, Ph.D., The Ohio State University

A full list of 2022 accepted papers is available here. More information on the Colloquium can be found on CFP Board's website.

